A feature about Spring, Texas's desirable neighborhoods, was one of my most-viewed articles on NewsBreak. It seems like a lot of people are interested in the Spring area. And who wouldn't? It is just a 24-mile drive from Houston, around 9 miles from The Woodlands, and offers plenty of entertainment, dining, and shopping to choose from, a high-quality education, a low crime rate, and affordable housing. What could be better than that?

SPRING, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO