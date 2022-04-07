WATCH LIVE: LCSO holds press conference on video voyeurism case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday in St. Petersburg. The governor will be joined by Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at 11:15 a.m. [TRENDING: Norwegian cruise ship out of Port Canaveral runs aground in Dominican Republic...
A Florida man arrested after kicking a puppy in the face at a beach on Monday told police that he was upset with the pup for eating food that didn’t belong to it, authorities said. Multiple witnesses at Clearwater Beach also saw 20-year-old Noah Counts drag the 3-month-old puppy...
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man and woman who were in Ormond Beach for Bike Week festivities told deputies they were shot at on Interstate 95 after being surrounded by motorcycles, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO is calling the shooting, which happened around 9:15...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man is under arrest after authorities said he was speeding at 151 miles per hour and rear-ended a vehicle, killing all six people inside. Noah Galle, 18, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide for the Jan. 22...
BOCA RATON, Fla. — When friends and family talk about Lindsey Partridge, they talk about her energy and her love of life. “She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge. “I mean, she golfed and she hiked.”. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
Comments / 0