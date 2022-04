A manic and pulsating game that somehow ended all level, without a peak, but one that does actually change things at the top.Liverpool 2-2 draw at Manchester City means they no longer have the title in their hands, and now need a favour elsewhere.Pep Guardiola’s side take better control of the title race, as they remain a point ahead, but might wonder whether they could have won it there and then. They certainly could have won it a few times over in the first half, only for Liverpool to force their way back - and keep themselves in the race...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO