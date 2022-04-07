D.C. Mayor Bowser tests positive for Covid

Mayor Muriel Bowser is fully vaccinated and said she is experiencing “mild cold-like/allergy-like symptoms.” | AP

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday she has tested positive for Covid, putting her among latest in the string of cases among the capital's political class.

“Friends — Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID,” Bowser tweeted Thursday morning. “After experiencing allergy symptoms this week, I took an at-home test yesterday and a PCR test confirmed the positive result.”

Bowser, 49, is fully vaccinated and said she is experiencing “mild cold-like/allergy-like symptoms.” She will work from home to comply with the CDC’s isolation protocols.

The virus has pummeled high-ranking Washington government members in recent days. On Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive. So did Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director, Jamal Simmons, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s Affordable Care Act event , where he was maskless and shook hands with former president Barack Obama.

Raimondo spoke at the annual Gridiron Club dinner Saturday, and over a dozen dinner attendees have since tested positive, including Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas.

President Joe Biden’s younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens, also tested positive Wednesday. She is an adviser to the president and said she was not in close contact with the president or the first lady prior to her positive test.

Biden received his second booster shot last week and has no publicly known positive tests even amid a viral wave rippling through his administration. Asked about the president’s testing regimen Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki — who has contracted Covid twice during her tenure as Biden's spokesperson — said the president has “ a regular testing cadence" and "is usually tested a couple times a week.”