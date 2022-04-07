ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Mayor Bowser tests positive for Covid

By Samuel Benson
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fs1Ip_0f2K2Hwf00
Mayor Muriel Bowser is fully vaccinated and said she is experiencing “mild cold-like/allergy-like symptoms.” | AP

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday she has tested positive for Covid, putting her among latest in the string of cases among the capital's political class.

“Friends — Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID,” Bowser tweeted Thursday morning. “After experiencing allergy symptoms this week, I took an at-home test yesterday and a PCR test confirmed the positive result.”

Bowser, 49, is fully vaccinated and said she is experiencing “mild cold-like/allergy-like symptoms.” She will work from home to comply with the CDC’s isolation protocols.

The virus has pummeled high-ranking Washington government members in recent days. On Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive. So did Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director, Jamal Simmons, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s Affordable Care Act event , where he was maskless and shook hands with former president Barack Obama.

Raimondo spoke at the annual Gridiron Club dinner Saturday, and over a dozen dinner attendees have since tested positive, including Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas.

President Joe Biden’s younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens, also tested positive Wednesday. She is an adviser to the president and said she was not in close contact with the president or the first lady prior to her positive test.

Biden received his second booster shot last week and has no publicly known positive tests even amid a viral wave rippling through his administration. Asked about the president’s testing regimen Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki — who has contracted Covid twice during her tenure as Biden's spokesperson — said the president has “ a regular testing cadence" and "is usually tested a couple times a week.”

Comments / 19

Wilma Fingerdo ??
2d ago

Covid is still in control ; every time some new information comes out about Hunter covid breaks out , have you noticed?

Reply(1)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
California State
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
Washington, DC
Health
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joaquin Castro
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mayor#Positive Test#Ap#Commerce#Maskless#Gridiron Club#Democratic Reps
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
199K+
Followers
11K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy