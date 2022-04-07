ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

 3 days ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, according to her deputy chief of staff.

The aide said Pelosi is currently asymptomatic but will quarantine per CDC guidelines.

Pelosi, 82, is fully vaccinated and boosted.

She was at the White House on Wednesday and stood beside President Joe Biden as he signed the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

The White House said Biden was tested for the virus on Wednesday night as part of his regular cadence of testing and it was negative.

Pelosi was scheduled to lead a congressional delegation trip to Asia this weekend, but that has been postponed, her aide said.

