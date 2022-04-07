ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Palms in Las Vegas to bring back iconic Ghostbar

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Have fond memories of visits to the Ghostbar at the Palms in Las Vegas? Here’s some good news ... The property is bringing the bar back. In a January tweet, the Palms shared that when the...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Thrillist

The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Vanilla Ice bringing ‘I Love the 90s’ tour to North Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vanilla Ice is set to bring a lineup of 90s hit makers to a park in North Las Vegas in May as part of the “I Love the 90s” tour. According to a news release, featuring Vanilla Ice, the show will additionally host a revolving lineup of 90s artists including Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Young MC and more.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

BTS to require masks during Las Vegas concerts at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - K-pop band BTS will require all concertgoers to wear masks during their Las Vegas performances this April. Allegiant Stadium made the announcement via Twitter on Monday regarding the group’s “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage” tour. Though the venue will not require...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Las Vegas Island building 150 homes in Henderson

“The Island” is a new housing development underway on the northern part of Lake Las Vegas, across the lake from Southshore. Northup said 150 homes are going in. Some will make up the island and other homes will be built just on the other side of it. The non-profit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lyft unveils secret BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ mode in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the BTS Army who are in Las Vegas for the group’s shows at Allegiant Stadium can now unlock a special surprise in the Lyft app. According to a news release, BTS fans can turn their Lyft app into a special “Permission to Dance” mode by entering code PTDLyft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas ranked 4th-best city for stoners in America, list says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With April 20 quickly approaching, a new ranking indicates that Las Vegas is a good place to be for those who enjoy smoking marijuana. According to the report, Las Vegas is ranked as the fourth-best city for stoners in the country. To comprise the list,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Deadly motorcycle collision in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— On Saturday at approximately 6:17 p.m., a motorcycle versus vehicle crash resulted in the death of the motorcyclist. This incident took place on Spring Mountain Road, east of Red Rock Street. According to a police report, the motorcyclist was traveling east of Spring Mountain, when the driver of a BMW was exiting […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Job fair for downtown Las Vegas hospitality positions on April 6

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the hospitality industry picks back up many downtown Las Vegas businesses are looking to fill positions for the front and back of house. A job fair will be held April 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in The Livingroom at Gold Spike. The job fair is free and open to the public. According to a press release you can expedite the interview process by visiting dtplv.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Missing Indiana couple last seen in Nevada desert, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are searching for an Indiana couple reported missing in the Nevada desert in late March. According to the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Ronnie Barker and 69-year-old Beverly Barker were on road trip on the west coast when they disappeared. Their trip took them from Albany, Oregon to Tucson, Arizona on March 26 to visit friends. Based on cellphone data, the two were near Dyer, Nevada, about 3.5 hours northwest of Las Vegas on March 27.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Aerosmith residency coming back to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Aerosmith is bringing its residency back to Las Vegas. “Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild” heads to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 24 dates beginning Friday, June 17. The 24 dates going on sale are:. June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29. July 2022: 2,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pearl Jam bringing tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary rock band Pearl Jam will bring its North American Tour to Las Vegas. Pearl Jam will perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2022. Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project, Pluralone, will open for Pearl Jam on this tour. Klinghoffer will also join Pearl Jam as a touring member on these dates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Plaza in downtown Las Vegas donates iconic sign to Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas will soon add a new sign to its iconic collection. According to a news release, the Plaza Hotel & Casino this week will donate its historic logo sign to the beloved museum. The property says it was transported...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Proposal to limit the size of backyard swimming pools being discussed by SNWA

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Southern Nevada Water Authority continues to push water conservation efforts, including that people follow outdoor watering guidelines. SNWA is proposing a limit for residential swimming pools to 600 square feet. The authority said swimming pools have been getting bigger over the last 15 years and currently are about 475 square feet, on average.
LAS VEGAS, NV

