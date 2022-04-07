ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette man convicted of child sex crimes

 3 days ago
A Lafayette man has been convicted on child sex and pornography charges.

The trial took place in Lafourche Parish, where the crimes occurred.

Eli Charpentier, 35, was convicted of aggravated crime against nature, indecent behavior with a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles.

According to a release from Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell, the investigation began in 2019 when a pre-teen victim came forward and told their story of being abused by Charpentier on multiple occasions. Charpentier was in possession of pornographic images involving himself and the victim, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's detectives alleged, and they were able to match him to the pictures using a distinctive tattoo he has.

Charpentier will be sentenced at a later date. He faces 10 to 40 years on the pornography charge, 25 to 99 years for the crime against nature charge, and zero to 25 years for the indecent behavior charge.

“Since April is Child Abuse Awareness month, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the amazing work that Forensic Interviewer Shannan Gros does at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lafourche,” said Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case. “Without the hard work done at the center, we would not be able to hold child abusers like Eli Charpentier accountable for their crimes.”Chatagnier continued, “It’s important that the citizens of Lafourche parish continue supporting the center now more than ever. There are many children who need the services that the center provides. Our children must be protected, because without them we have no future.”

