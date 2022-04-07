Emmy Predictions: Drama Series – ‘Squid Game’ Looks to Make History for Non-English-Language Programming

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED: April 7, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Netflix finally broke through with the Television Academy last year with “The Crown,” sweeping the seven major categories, including drama series. While the subsequent season films, they’re hoping to make more history with the massively popular “ Squid Game .” The South Korean program would be the first non-English series to nab a drama series nomination, but that’s not all the hurdles it’ll need to clear. HBO’s “Succession” is back in the mix with its third season, and after winning Critics Choice and the SAG Award for cast ensemble, it remains a darling on the awards circuit. The bird’s eye view of the race could come down to those two programs, but there are other entities with a shot at gold.

Showtime has a new critical hit that they can put its weight behind “Yellowjackets,” while Apple TV Plus may have a stronger drama contender with “Severance” versus “The Morning Show.”

Some other freshman series circling Emmy’s wagon include Paramount Plus’ “1883” and “Yellowstone,” HBO’s “The Gilded Age” and “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” and Apple TV Plus’ “Pachinko” and “Shining Girls.”

Other returning shows include HBO’s “Euphoria,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Netflix’s “Ozark,” with a long-awaited dose of “Stranger Things.”

Broadcast television will be pushing to make its impact, and the final season of NBC’s “This Is Us” has the best chance to achieve that goal.

Among the streamers trying to break through are Disney Plus with “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” while Peacock seems bullish on the chances of “Bel-Air” but might prove tricky dodging the Will Smith-Oscar-slap controversy of it all.

Dark horses but with passionate fanbases, Starz may finally have a shot with “Outlander,” while FX’s “Mayans M.C.” and Paramount Plus’ “Star Trek: Discovery” are always hoping to crack the TV Academy outside of the Creative Arts categories.

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

2021 category winner : “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 “Succession” HBO 2 “Squid Game” Netflix 3 “Yellowjackets” Showtime 4 “Ozark” Netflix 5 “Euphoria” HBO 6 “Better Call Saul” AMC 7 “Severance” Apple TV Plus 8 “Yellowstone” Paramount Network NEXT IN LINE 9 “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO 10 “Stranger Things” Netflix 11 “This Is Us” NBC 12 “Bridgerton” Netflix 13 “Pachinko” Apple TV Plus 14 “1883” Paramount Plus 15 “Killing Eve” BBC America 16 “Gaslit” Starz 17 “The Morning Show” Apple TV Plus 18 “The Gilded Age” HBO 19 “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney Plus 20 “The Good Fight” Paramount Plus ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 “Mayans M.C.” FX 22 “Outlander” Starz 23 “Law and Order” NBC 24 “Evil” Paramount Plus 25 “Star Trek: Discovery” Paramount Plus 26 “The Book of Boba Fett” Disney Plus 27 “Raised by Wolves” HBO Max 28 “Bel-Air” Peacock 29 “Shining Girls” Apple TV Plus 30 “Peaky Blinders” BBC UNRANKED CONTENDERS — “61st Street” AMC — “9-1-1” Fox — “American Rust” Showtime — “As We See It” Amazon Prime Video — “Billions” Showtime — “Billy the Kid” Epix — “Chapelwaite” Epix — “Cowboy Bebop” Netflix — “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime — “Foundation” Apple TV Plus — “From” Epix — “Godfather of Harlem” Epix — “Home Before Dark” Apple TV Plus — “Invasion” Apple TV Plus — “Kevin Can F**k Himself” AMC — “Lisey’s Story” Apple TV Plus — “Loki” Disney Plus — “Lupin” Netflix — “Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount Plus — “Queen Sugar” OWN — “Reacher” Amazon Prime Video — “See” Apple TV Plus — “Servant” Apple TV Plus — “Slow Horses” Apple TV Plus — “Snowfall” FX — “Snowpiercer” TNT — “Star Trek: Picard” Paramount Plus — “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Paramount Plus — “State of the Union” SundanceTV — “Suspicion” Apple TV Plus — “The Equalizer” CBS — “The Good Doctor” ABC — “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime — “The Sinner” USA Network — “The Wheel of Time” Amazon Prime Video — “Tokyo Vice” HBO Max — “Truth Be Told” Apple TV Plus

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Drama Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: HBO’s “Game of Thrones” holds the record for most wins for a series in a single year with 12 (in 2015, 2016 and 2019), most collective wins for a drama series with 59 (across eight seasons), most wins for a single episode with six (for “Battle of the Bastards” in 2016) and most wins for a series and drama series in its final season with 12 (in 2019). “Game of Thrones” is also tied for most wins for outstanding drama series with four – along with “Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law,” “Mad Men” and “The West Wing.” “Hill Street Blues,” “Mad Men” and “The West Wing” won their four awards consecutively. “The West Wing” also holds the record for most wins in its first season with nine, while it shares the record for most wins for acting across an entire drama series at nine, along with “Breaking Bad” and “The Sopranos.” Netflix’s “The Crown” is the only series to sweep all the major categories in 2020, winning all four acting races, writing and directing.

Four shows have won this category three times: “The Defenders,” “Dragnet,” “Playhouse 90,” which all won consecutively, and “Upstairs, Downstairs.”

For nominations: “Game of Thrones” holds the record for most nominations overall for an entire drama series with 161. It also has the most nominations for a drama series in a single year and its final season with 32 (2019). AMC’s “Mad Men” holds the record for the most nominations without a win in a single year, going zero for 17 (in 2012). “NYPD Blue” holds the record for most nominations in its first season at 27 (in 1994), while “Law & Order” has the record for most nominations ever for an entire drama series at 11.

For networks, NBC has the most wins in this category with 21, with CBS following with 18. Hulu and Netflix are the only streaming services to win this category, with “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2017 and “The Crown” in 2020.

