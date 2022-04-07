ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Predictions: Drama Series – ‘Squid Game’ Looks to Make History for Non-English-Language Programming

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: April 7, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Netflix finally broke through with the Television Academy last year with “The Crown,” sweeping the seven major categories, including drama series. While the subsequent season films, they’re hoping to make more history with the massively popular “ Squid Game .” The South Korean program would be the first non-English series to nab a drama series nomination, but that’s not all the hurdles it’ll need to clear. HBO’s “Succession” is back in the mix with its third season, and after winning Critics Choice and the SAG Award for cast ensemble, it remains a darling on the awards circuit. The bird’s eye view of the race could come down to those two programs, but there are other entities with a shot at gold.

Showtime has a new critical hit that they can put its weight behind “Yellowjackets,” while Apple TV Plus may have a stronger drama contender with “Severance” versus “The Morning Show.”

Some other freshman series circling Emmy’s wagon include Paramount Plus’ “1883” and “Yellowstone,” HBO’s “The Gilded Age” and “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” and Apple TV Plus’ “Pachinko” and “Shining Girls.”

Other returning shows include HBO’s “Euphoria,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Netflix’s “Ozark,” with a long-awaited dose of “Stranger Things.”

Broadcast television will be pushing to make its impact, and the final season of NBC’s “This Is Us” has the best chance to achieve that goal.

Among the streamers trying to break through are Disney Plus with “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” while Peacock seems bullish on the chances of “Bel-Air” but might prove tricky dodging the Will Smith-Oscar-slap controversy of it all.

Dark horses but with passionate fanbases, Starz may finally have a shot with “Outlander,” while FX’s “Mayans M.C.” and Paramount Plus’ “Star Trek: Discovery” are always hoping to crack the TV Academy outside of the Creative Arts categories.

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

2021 category winner : “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yAsF_0f2JxZfA00

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK SERIES NETWORK
1 “Succession” HBO
2 “Squid Game” Netflix
3 “Yellowjackets” Showtime
4 “Ozark” Netflix
5 “Euphoria” HBO
6 “Better Call Saul” AMC
7 “Severance” Apple TV Plus
8 “Yellowstone” Paramount Network
NEXT IN LINE
9 “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO
10 “Stranger Things” Netflix
11 “This Is Us” NBC
12 “Bridgerton” Netflix
13 “Pachinko” Apple TV Plus
14 “1883” Paramount Plus
15 “Killing Eve” BBC America
16 “Gaslit” Starz
17 “The Morning Show” Apple TV Plus
18 “The Gilded Age” HBO
19 “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney Plus
20 “The Good Fight” Paramount Plus
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 “Mayans M.C.” FX
22 “Outlander” Starz
23 “Law and Order” NBC
24 “Evil” Paramount Plus
25 “Star Trek: Discovery” Paramount Plus
26 “The Book of Boba Fett” Disney Plus
27 “Raised by Wolves” HBO Max
28 “Bel-Air” Peacock
29 “Shining Girls” Apple TV Plus
30 “Peaky Blinders” BBC
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
“61st Street” AMC
“9-1-1” Fox
“American Rust” Showtime
“As We See It” Amazon Prime Video
“Billions” Showtime
“Billy the Kid” Epix
“Chapelwaite” Epix
“Cowboy Bebop” Netflix
“Dexter: New Blood” Showtime
“Foundation” Apple TV Plus
“From” Epix
“Godfather of Harlem” Epix
“Home Before Dark” Apple TV Plus
“Invasion” Apple TV Plus
“Kevin Can F**k Himself” AMC
“Lisey’s Story” Apple TV Plus
“Loki” Disney Plus
“Lupin” Netflix
“Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount Plus
“Queen Sugar” OWN
“Reacher” Amazon Prime Video
“See” Apple TV Plus
“Servant” Apple TV Plus
“Slow Horses” Apple TV Plus
“Snowfall” FX
“Snowpiercer” TNT
“Star Trek: Picard” Paramount Plus
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Paramount Plus
“State of the Union” SundanceTV
“Suspicion” Apple TV Plus
“The Equalizer” CBS
“The Good Doctor” ABC
“The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime
“The Sinner” USA Network
“The Wheel of Time” Amazon Prime Video
“Tokyo Vice” HBO Max
“Truth Be Told” Apple TV Plus

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Drama Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: HBO’s “Game of Thrones” holds the record for most wins for a series in a single year with 12 (in 2015, 2016 and 2019), most collective wins for a drama series with 59 (across eight seasons), most wins for a single episode with six (for “Battle of the Bastards” in 2016) and most wins for a series and drama series in its final season with 12 (in 2019). “Game of Thrones” is also tied for most wins for outstanding drama series with four – along with “Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law,” “Mad Men” and “The West Wing.” “Hill Street Blues,” “Mad Men” and “The West Wing” won their four awards consecutively. “The West Wing” also holds the record for most wins in its first season with nine, while it shares the record for most wins for acting across an entire drama series at nine, along with “Breaking Bad” and “The Sopranos.” Netflix’s “The Crown” is the only series to sweep all the major categories in 2020, winning all four acting races, writing and directing.

Four shows have won this category three times: “The Defenders,” “Dragnet,” “Playhouse 90,” which all won consecutively, and “Upstairs, Downstairs.”

For nominations: “Game of Thrones” holds the record for most nominations overall for an entire drama series with 161. It also has the most nominations for a drama series in a single year and its final season with 32 (2019). AMC’s “Mad Men” holds the record for the most nominations without a win in a single year, going zero for 17 (in 2012). “NYPD Blue” holds the record for most nominations in its first season at 27 (in 1994), while “Law & Order” has the record for most nominations ever for an entire drama series at 11.

For networks, NBC has the most wins in this category with 21, with CBS following with 18. Hulu and Netflix are the only streaming services to win this category, with “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2017 and “The Crown” in 2020.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

  • Outstanding Drama Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
  • Outstanding Competition Program
  • Outstanding Variety Talk Series
    • Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
    • Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
    • Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

  • Outstanding Television Movie
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Reality Host
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Animated Program
  • Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
  • Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
  • Outstanding Narrator
  • Outstanding Structured Program
  • Outstanding Unstructured Program
  • Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
  • Outstanding Documentary Special
  • Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking
  • Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
  • Outstanding Main Title Design
  • Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
  • Outstanding Music for Series
  • Outstanding Music for Limited Series
  • Outstanding Music and Lyrics
  • Outstanding Music Supervision

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
