ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UFC star Conor McGregor charged with six driving offences

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

UFC star Conor McGregor appeared before Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin on Thursday (7 April) charged with six driving offences.

The mixed martial arts fighter was accused of dangerous driving in two locations in Dublin, driving without insurance and a license, and failing to produce insurance and a license.

McGregor made no reply to any of the charges.

When asked for any comments outside the courthouse, McGregor said he was going “straight back into training.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stunned Conor McGregor fans cheer on their hero as the MMA star is pulled over by police for alleged dangerous driving in Dublin

Stunned fans of Conor McGregor cheered on their hero as the MMA star was pulled over by police for alleged dangerous driving in his £140,000 Bentley Continental in Dublin. McGregor was filmed by fans, who were driving alongside the 33-year-old on the motorway, being chased by a police car on Tuesday night just moments before he was pulled over and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Conor McGregor Arrested In Ireland For Reckless Driving: Details

Throughout his historic UFC career, Conor McGregor has found himself on the wrong side of the law, numerous times. Every year it feels like we are reporting on a new arrest centered around the Irish UFC star. Each time something happens, McGregor tries his best to be apologetic about it, but in the end, he goes right back to his old ways.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
BET

Family Demands Justice After Bloody Photos Of Popular IG Model Emerge After Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend

Relatives and friends of Christian Toby Obumseli are now demanding justice after the 27-year old former star athlete and captain of his high school football team, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday (April 5) inside a luxury Miami high-rise apartment. Although Miami Police described the event as a domestic dispute, Obumseli’s girlfriend has yet to be charged. Now, photos have emerged of her drenched in blood walking away with police from the horrific incident.
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Offences#Mixed Martial Arts#Ufc
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 16 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las VegasWhat time does it start?The prelims are scheduled to begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET) on Saturday...
UFC
The Independent

Emily Atack went to police after receiving ‘disgusting’ threats from online trolls

Emily Atack has spoken out about the “relentless” online abuse she receives and how she got the police involved.The Inbetweeners star, who campaigns against cyberflashing, said she has had to move homes four times due to the targeted abuse, rape threats and online stalking.It comes as she calls on social media giants to crack down on explicit comments online, describing them as “assault and abuse”.Atack, 32, said she is bombarded by around 200 messages on social media a day harassing her and threatening her safety.“They knew where I lived, said what they were going to do to me, even my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Big Lead

Fan Arrested For Punching Police Officer at Toronto Blue Jays Home Opener

The Toronto Blue Jays won their season opener on Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers, 10-8. Meanwhile, up in the stands a woman punched a police officer in the face and got arrested. The incident took place in the 500 level when a man and woman got into a physical altercation with other fans. As the couple was being escorted out the female fan got pushed or bumped from behind by the guy who was with her. The woman then turned around and hit a female officer in the face.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Forest Gate attack: Police officer slashed with machete

A police officer has been slashed with a machete in an attack in Forest Gate in east London.The Metropolitan Police said it happened while police were attending to reports of an armed man “suffering a mental health crisis” at a property.The officer has been taken to hospital with an injury to his arm, the force said. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.A Met statement said: “At approximately 11:50am on Sunday 10 April, police were called to reports of a man armed with a machete suffering a mental health crisis at an address in Skelton Road, E7.Officers on scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy