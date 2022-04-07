ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Voices: The UK Energy Security Strategy is one small step forward and several giant leaps back

By Caroline Lucas
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eenz_0f2Jw4AP00

Let’s start with the broader picture. Today’s economically and environmentally illiterate Energy Security Strategy represents one very small step forward and several giant leaps back.

It proposes new North Sea oil & gas fields, which do absolutely nothing to lower household bills; a review to lift the ban on climate-wrecking fracking; and a swathe of painfully slow to construct and vastly expensive nuclear reactors.

But what is most revealing about this document is what is missing – a gaping wide hole on energy efficiency and demand reduction. And it includes absolutely no new money at all.

This is baffling, considering the Tory 2019 manifesto said: “We will help lower energy bills by investing £9.2 billion in the energy efficiency of homes, schools, and hospitals.” Yet only £4 billion has materialised. On the media round this morning , the business secretary struggled to explain why energy efficiency plans were omitted almost entirely from the Strategy. We know it’s because the chancellor obstinately refuses to loosen the purse strings.

Clearly Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Kwasi Kwarteng are not all singing from the same hymn sheet on this. And it’s resulted in a Strategy which doesn’t deserve the name – it’s riddled with mixed messages, ill-judged priorities, and a lack of focus on the immediate issues we face. A genuine Strategy requires a clear diagnosis of the problem; a vision to overcome it, backed up by solid evidence; then the necessary actions to achieve it.

So allow me to fill in the blanks for the government.

We face three very clear problems: we need to end our dependence on Russian fossil fuels; we need to slash household energy bills; and we need to avoid our current “ fast-track to climate disaster ”. Meanwhile, we have the leakiest housing stock in Europe – a bucket in every household with a giant hole in it.

The vision? A retrofit revolution, based on a mass roll-out of improved insulation and electric heat pumps across energy efficient homes. We’re talking large-scale, and long-term – but we can get started right now, to reduce our dependence on Russian fossil fuels; keep homes warm and slash household bills; and, alongside renewables, bring us back on track for net zero.

The evidence? The cheapest, greenest energy is the energy we don’t use. Energy efficiency in homes, buildings and industry could provide 3 times our current Russian gas imports by 2025. This is by far the best tool to reduce our reliance on Russian gas, and provide the most significant savings to household energy bills. Simple loft, wall and draught proofing insulation could cut household gas demand by 20% , which is a saving three times greater than opening six new oil and gas fields. And heat pumps can cut bills by up to £500 a year when switching from a gas boiler – which makes it all the more ludicrous that the Chancellor has failed to invest.

The action? Where to start ! We could bring forward the Future Homes Standard from 2025 to now, which will guarantee all new homes have sufficient insulation and low-carbon heating compulsory in new homes. We could introduce a heat pump training programme to ensure the supply chain is revolution-ready – we need 50,000 trained installers by 2030, yet we currently have just 2,000.

Not only are these solutions staring us in the face, but the public are crying out for them too. 84% said in a recent poll that insulation was the very best way to reduce the use of Russian gas.

We are at an unprecedented moment for energy security, climate stability and a mounting cost of living crisis. Yet all three challenges demand the same solution: a war-time mobilisation to pivot away from dependence on dirty fossil fuels, towards a future that’s energy-efficient and powered by our abundance of homegrown renewables.

But this kind of ambition and vision was totally missing in action from today’s Strategy – yet another open goal missed by this government.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Customers urged to check meters before 54% jump in energy prices

British households will see the biggest rise in the cost of energy in living memory from Friday, when bills increase by 54% - almost £700 - to just under £2,000 a year.Experts have urged Britons to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap hike that comes into force on April 1.This prevents firms from estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before April 1 at the higher rate.Households should also send regular meter readings, ideally on the same date each month,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Biggest jump in domestic energy bills in living memory comes into effect

The biggest jump in domestic energy bills in living memory has come into effect as charities warn that 2.5 million more households are set to fall into “fuel stress” and supplier websites remained unresponsive to customers.As a 54% increase to Ofgem’s price cap hit bills, the Resolution Foundation think tank said the number of English households in fuel stress – those spending at least 10% of their total budgets on energy bills – was set to double overnight from 2.5 to five million.Resolution Foundation senior economist Jonathan Marshall said: “Today’s energy price cap rise will see the number of households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Putin will be happy’: Government’s energy plan will keep UK hooked on fossil fuels, experts warn

Boris Johnson’s long-awaited new energy strategy has been met with widespread anger and frustration, with scientists, climate campaigners, charities and politicians lining up to criticise plans they warned will fail to cut fuel bills or tackle global warming.The prime minister was accused of having “completely caved to his own backbenchers” after the government abandoned plans for a major expansion of onshore wind farms and ignored calls to focus on energy efficiency to cut wastage and reduce costs.The strategy, set out by ministers on Wednesday night and due to be launched in full on Thursday, will instead revive nuclear power in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Shropshire Star

PM promises to take back control of energy costs in long-awaited strategy

The Government’s plan includes a focus on nuclear power and offshore wind. The Government has promised to take back control of energy prices with its long-awaited energy strategy which aims to make 95% of electricity low carbon by 2030. Ministers are promising “cleaner and more affordable energy” to be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Supply#One Small Step#Uk#Energy Security Strategy
TechCrunch

Biden’s answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

The order is in response to spiking gas prices and supply chain constraints caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s also part of Biden’s broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rigzone.com

Russia Attack On Ukraine Speeds Up European Energy Transition

As Europe presses on with the goal to cut its dependence on Russian gas, the pace of its energy transition is picking up. — Russia’s attack on Ukraine has had a strong effect on Europe’s energy transition that is picking up pace as the EU is finding ways to cut its dependence on Russian gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
marketplace.org

Russia wakes up to big technological weaknesses

Russia’s extensive oil and gas exports give the country a lot of leverage on the world stage. But much of Russia’s commercial and military sectors relies on foreign parts, repairs and technological know-how. That’s a big vulnerability for Russia, now that the country is getting cut off from foreign technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eenews.net

Solar industry: We’re in ‘most serious crisis’ in history

The biggest solar trade group released a survey yesterday accusing the Biden administration of wreaking havoc within the industry, after the Commerce Department opened a probe that could end in new tariffs for most solar panels and cells. The survey from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) compiled responses from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

China is gunning for supremacy in the global green hydrogen race. Will it shatter Australia's dreams?

This week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns global warming is headed for dangerous levels unless greenhouse gas emissions halve this decade. This cannot be achieved without a huge effort from China, the world’s biggest emitter. The IPCC says limiting global warming will require, among other measures, a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use and deploying alternative fuels such as hydrogen. China is responsible for almost one-third of global emissions each year. It’s committed to becoming carbon neutral before 2060 – and producing green hydrogen is key to this plan. Australia is also pouring millions of dollars into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Renewable Energy Receives Big Investments in Light of Ukraine War

The war in Ukraine invites us to reevaluate our foreign relations and has created a platform for energy policies to be revitalized. With the connection between energy security and renewables entering the mainstream debate, investors have moved their attention to the related exchange-traded funds. In March of this year, investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy