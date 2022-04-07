ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Mother gives birth to son in hotel bathroom while on business trip after thinking she had stomach bug

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFb9l_0f2Jw1WE00

A woman has shared how she gave birth to her son in a hotel toilet while on a business trip, after initially thinking that she had to use the bathroom.

Victoya Venise, a graphic designer and social media manager from Louisiana, was in Dunwoody, Georgia, for business when she assumed she had come down with a stomach bug, as she had recently taken her four-year-old daughter to urgent care for the illness, according to WXIA-TV .

However, according to Venise, who had been told by her doctors that her due date wasn’t until 15 May, she was actually in labour, and gave birth to her son Rocky Lee Andrew shortly after.

“So this happened last week y’all,” Venise wrote on Facebook , where she shared photos of the newborn. “I delivered my own baby [in] my hotel bathroom toilet. I thought I had to poo but it was the biggest blessing yet.”

While speaking to WXIA-TV about the birth, Venise said that by the time she realised “it was a baby and not poop, it was just too late”.

After giving birth to her son, who was born at 37 weeks, Venise told Fox5 that she called her mother and emergency services, and that she was taken to the hospital a few minutes from her hotel.

“I found a towel and I wrapped him up. I was sitting on the toilet and I called my mom. I was like mom, I just had the baby. I was like he fell in the toilet. She was like: ‘Call 911, call 911,’” she recalled.

According to Venise, the doctors were just as surprised as she was. “They actually thought my due date was 15 May because I was so small,” she told WXIA-TV. “So that was kind of the conflict with them. They thought I was not as far along.”

While the circumstances around her son’s birth were a surprise, Venise told People that she thinks the “crazy experience” was made even more special by the baby’s birth certificate, which listed her as the “doctor” and the newborn’s place of birth as “Extended Stay America,” the hotel where she was staying.

The mother-of-two also acknowledged that she had been considering putting her baby up for adoption prior to his birth, as she worried about raising two children as a single mother. However, she said she has since changed her mind after realising how strong she is.

“If I could literally bring you into the world by myself, I think I could take care of you,” she told WXIA-TV, adding that she feels “so connected to him even more”. According to the new mother, she will take some time off once she finishes the projects she has been working on, and plans to move to Atlanta, Georgia, to be closer to her own mother.

As for why she chose the name Rocky for the newborn, Venise told the outlet that the name was one given as a nickname to her grandfather. She also thought it was “befitting” considering the baby’s “rocky start,” but also because he is going to be “strong” and a “fighter”.

On Facebook, Venise noted that the birth of her son “is what a miracle looks like”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

North Carolina mother turned away from hospital gives birth in parking lot

A North Carolina woman who was 39 weeks pregnant found herself in the kind of position no new mom in labour wants to be in: on the outside looking in at a hospital, who kept denying her entry because they believed her not to be hours from giving birth.Lauren Banks, despite her best efforts, ended up delivering her child between pumps four and five in the front seat of her Yukon XL at a gas station on her way back to Carolina East Medical Center, a hospital that her husband, Steve Banks, says had denied them admittance “a couple of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giving Birth#Wxia Tv#Business Trip#Stomach Bug
The Independent

Man who woke from 19-year coma to say ‘mom’ has died at age 57

An Arkansas man who spent nearly two decades in a coma before waking up and regaining his ability to speak has died at the age of 57.Terry Wayne Wallis died on Tuesday, according to an obituary first reported by The New York Post. Mr Wallis’ story became semi-famous in 2003 when a handful of news organisations, including CNN and the BBC, reported on his shocking recovery and revival.Mr Wallis was 19 years old when he and a friend, who was driving, were in an automobile accident that left him in a coma while the driver was killed. A second...
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart admits she once thought her 'dream' of having a family was 'unreachable' as she marks 19th anniversary of her 'miracle' rescue by paying tribute to her husband and three kids

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has marked the 19th anniversary of her rescue from her captors, saying it was a 'miracle' she was found nine months after being abducted from her family's home. The 34-year-old was famously taken from her bed at knifepoint when she was 14 years old and held...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheDailyBeast

Grandma Kills 3-Year-Old She Just Adopted in Tragic Accident

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl who ran out of the house to greet her grandmother while she was parking the car was pinned and killed in a tragic accident. Police say the 46-year-old driver, who had just adopted her granddaughter, did not see her run to the car and open the door. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the child was then pinned between the open door and a tree as the grandmother continued parking in reverse. When she realized what happened, she jumped out and was injured trying to help the girl. “It’s an absolute tragedy, there’s nothing more to be said about it,” Pace told Fox29. “It’s not something that was intentional in any way, it was just a tragic set of circumstances that lead to the death of this poor, innocent little girl.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were in good health, brother reveals

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland had been healthy and happy prior to their death, their brother says.Cal Ammouri, 60, told The Independent he last spoke to his sisters a few weeks before they travelled to Switzerland on 3 February, and there was no indication they were about to end their lives.He said he had been kept in the dark by US Consular services about the cause of death.“Nobody else really knows the specifics,” he told The Independent.Lila Ammouri, 54, a palliative care doctor, and Ms Frazier, 49, a registered nurse, flew from...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy