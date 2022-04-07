ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett Shares Throwback Pic In Honor Of Atlanta Braves On Opening Day

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett had the best throwback Thursday post to observe Major League Baseball’s Opening Day on April 7. The award-winning country artist and Georgia native took to social media to share a childhood photo. Rhett is grinning and sporting an Atlanta Braves jersey and baseball gap with a baseball glove.

Rhett is one of many celebrities to root for the 2021 World Series champs , along with Zac Brown Band ’s frontman, Ryan Hurd , Jason Aldean , Brantley Gilbert , Cole Swindell and others. Rhett got to meet Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman ahead of the Country Music Association awards in November, and said his night was “made and it ain’t even started.” The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros after a 7-0 win in Game 6 of the series.

The “Slow Down Summer” singer hashtagged his post with the name of his latest album, Where We Started , which dropped on April 1. It’s the first of two albums Rhett plans to release this year, followed by Country Again: Side B in the fall. Rhett recently celebrated his new album with exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party in Nashville, where he performed some of his latest songs and fan-favorites throughout his career.

Rhett is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com .

See his throwback pic here :

Baseball Glove, Music Radio, Major League Baseball, The Atlanta Braves, The Houston Astros, Capital One, Iheartmedia
