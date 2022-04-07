Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – An Embarrassment of Chuckles Lead the Field of Contenders

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED: April 7, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

From a 50,000 foot overview, the comedy series category looks to have the most competitive field of contenders, which is the polar opposite of last season’s lineup. As a result, streamers are juggling multiple projects again, hoping to get as many of them into the lineup as possible.

Apple TV Plus is the reigning champ with “ Ted Lasso ,” and it’s the presumptive frontrunner for its second season outing. After winning the SAG and Critics Choice top prizes, it has a very good chance to win it back-to-back. However, it won’t be so easy this time. Aside from balancing “Schmigadoon!” and “The Afterparty,” the latter of which is totally worthy of multiple noms across the board, they’ll need to fend off some critical favorites.

HBO Max is back in the hunt with the second season of “Hacks,” which arguably narrowingly lost this race last year after picking up prizes for writing and directing. They’ll also have the sophomore season of “The Flight Attendant.” For the cable side of the house, HBO will give considerable pushes for the return (finally!) of “Barry,” the latest season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and the farewell season of “Insecure.”

Amazon Prime Video is back with a TV Academy favorite, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which could be a familiar choice for voters to get behind.

Hulu has a sure-fire contender with “Only Murders in the Building” but will also give a platform for “The Great” and the second half of “Pen15.”

Netflix is back in the conversation with “Russian Doll” while also having a possibility of nabbing back-to-back noms for “Cobra Kai” (if the Will Smith executive producer credit doesn’t become a distraction on the campaign trail).

FX has the best shot for cable networks to land Emmy gold, with two diverse selections in the mix. A long-awaited return of “Atlanta” could be heavily embraced for its final season, and the inaugural charm of “Reservation Dogs” has performed very well with the precursors. In addition, FX has the once-nominated “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Better Things” that have loyal fans.

The purist lovers of fantastic comedies wouldn’t have to look any further than ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and Peacock’s “Girls5eva” for wholesome series worthy of their votes.

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

2021 category winner : “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 “Ted Lasso” Apple TV Plus 2 “Hacks” HBO Max 3 “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu 4 “Barry” HBO 5 “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 6 “Atlanta” FX 7 “Reservation Dogs” FX 8 “The Afterparty” Apple TV Plus NEXT IN LINE 9 “The Flight Attendant” HBO Max 10 “Russian Doll” Netflix 11 “What We Do in the Shadows” FX 12 “Abbott Elementary” ABC 13 “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO 14 “The Great” Hulu 15 “Girls5eva” Peacock 16 “Cobra Kai” Netflix 17 “Insecure” HBO 18 “Black-ish” ABC 19 “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV Plus 20 “Pen15” Hulu ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 “Emily in Paris” Netflix 22 “The Other Two” Comedy Central 23 “Ghosts” CBS 24 “Julia” HBO Max 25 “The Chair” Netflix 26 “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC 27 “Search Party” HBO Max 28 “Sex Education” Netflix 29 “Dickinson” Apple TV Plus 30 “Peacemaker” HBO Max UNRANKED CONTENDERS — “Acapulco” Apple TV Plus — “After Life” Netflix — “American Auto” NBC — “And Just Like That” HBO Max — “Better Things” FX — “Black Monday” Showtime — “Call Me Kat” Fox — “Chad” TBS — “Dave” FX — “Dear White People” Netflix — “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — “Home Economics” ABC — “I Love That for You” Showtime — “Kenan” NBC — “Killing It” Peacock — “Life and Beth” Hulu — “Love, Victor” Hulu — “MacGruber” Peacock — “Mr. Mayor” NBC — “Murderville” Netflix — “Nora from Queens” Comedy Central — “Our Flag Means Death” HBO Max — “Physical” Apple TV Plus — “Resident Alien” Syfy — “Shining Vale” Starz — “Single Drunk Female” Freeform — “The Conners” ABC — “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO — “The Wonder Years” ABC — “Trying” Apple TV Plus — “We Are Lady Parts” Channel 4 — “Wolf Like Me” Peacock — “Young Sheldon” CBS

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Comedy Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: NBC’s “Frasier” and ABC’s “Modern Family” hold the record for the most awards in best comedy series, winning five times consecutively. The classic sitcoms “All in the Family” and “Cheers” have four wins, although not consecutive.

For nominations: The most shows nominated in this category are “Cheers” and “M*A*S*H,” with 11 over their runs. The former winning four and the latter once. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is the most nominated show in this category with nine but has not won (as of 2021).

NBC is the network with the most wins in this category, with 26, and CBS follows with 22. Amazon Prime Video is the first and only streaming service to win this category with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (in 2018) and “Fleabag” (in 2019).

