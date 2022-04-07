Emmy Predictions: Limited Series – ‘Dopesick’ and ‘The Dropout’ Head the Charge for Hulu

Click here to read the full article.

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: April 7, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Hulu could own the limited series race significantly this year with two highly acclaimed series – “Dopesick” and “ The Dropout .” Not to mention they’re also bubbling with “Pam and Tommy,” “The Girl from Plainville” and “Candy.”

The streamer will face stiff competition from HBO Max, which could have the frontrunner with “The White Lotus,” in addition to handling “Station Eleven,” “The Staircase” and “The Tourist.” With the HBO counterpart, they’ll be looking to revive the buzz for “Scenes from a Marriage” and “Landscapers.”

Netflix will be steering “Maid,” which seems to be, on the surface, a sure-fire nominee. After winning big with “The Queen’s Gambit” last year, they’ll be looking to duplicate that success, along with managing “Colin in Black and White,” “Inventing Anna,” “Midnight Mass,” “Pieces of Her” and “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

FX is hoping to find a lane for “Under the Banner of Heaven” and “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” but a hardy field could be difficult to navigate.

It’s just the beginning of a long, arduous season.

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

2021 category winner : “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 “Dopesick” Hulu 2 “The White Lotus” HBO Max 3 “Maid” Netflix 4 “The Dropout” Hulu 5 “Station Eleven” HBO Max 6 “The First Lady” Showtime NEXT IN LINE 7 “Scenes from a Marriage” HBO 8 “Midnight Mass” Netflix 9 “Under the Banner of Heaven” FX 10 “Pam and Tommy” Hulu 11 “Gaslit” Starz 12 “Dr. Death” Peacock 13 “Landscapers” HBO 14 “Inventing Anna” Netflix 15 “The Staircase” HBO Max 16 “American Crime Story: Impeachment” FX 17 “Candy” Hulu 18 “The Girl from Plainville” Hulu 19 “Moon Knight” Disney Plus 20 “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 “1883” Paramount Plus 22 “A Very British Scandal” BBC One 23 “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV Plus 24 “The Offer” Paramount Plus 25 “Super Pumped” Showtime 26 “Hawkeye” Disney Plus 27 “WeCrashed” Apple TV Plus 28 “Nine Perfect Strangers” Hulu 29 “The Tourist” HBO Max 30 “Colin in Black and White” Netflix UNRANKED CONTENDERS — “American Horror Story: Double Feature” FX — “Angelyne” Peacock — “Conversations with Friends” BBC Three / Hulu — “DMZ” HBO Max — “Joe vs. Carole” Peacock — “Love Life” HBO Max — “Pieces of Her” Netflix — “Pistol” Hulu — “Roar” Apple TV Plus — “The Girl Before” BBC One / HBO Max — “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” National Geographic — “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Apple TV Plus — “The Pursuit of Love” BBC One — “The Thing About Pam” NBC — “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” Netflix — “This is Going to Hurt” BBC One — “We Own This City” HBO

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Limited or Anthology Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

This category has continually undergone rule changes and inceptions over the years, making it misleading to account for significant historical wins and nominations. “Prime Suspect” has the most wins in this category with three, while “American Crime Story” is right behind with two. The former also has the most nominations for a continuing series with five, while “American Horror Story” is close behind with four.

Since the beginning of this category in 1973, HBO has the most wins in this category with 11, with NBC and PBS close behind with 10. Netflix is the only streaming platform to win this category with “The Queen’s Gambit” in 2021.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Variety Talk Series Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Outstanding Variety Special (Live)



2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Reality Host

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Structured Program

Outstanding Unstructured Program

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary Special

Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Music for Series

Outstanding Music for Limited Series

Outstanding Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Music Supervision

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.