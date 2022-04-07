ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said.

He said she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance."

