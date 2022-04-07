Hispanic-owned company, to receive classroom dedication at Georgia Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Stewart Cink, a 48-year-old Georgia Tech alum who has maintained a residence in metro Atlanta, hit the shot of the day Friday at The Masters in Augusta with a hole-in-one. Cink hit the shot at the Par-3 16th hole, lofting his shot onto the green before...
(TNS) — Catoosa County 4-H received a $15,000 Digital Education Grant from Spectrum that will support the work of the Georgia 4-H Tech Changemakers program. This grant is part of a multimillion-dollar commitment by Spectrum to provide digital education to communities nationwide. The 4-H Tech Changemakers program connects 4-H...
ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech professor and former astronaut is headed into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. Dr. Sandy Magnus is a professor of practice at Georgia Tech, and one of her biggest roles is mentoring. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. During this...
1921 is named after the historic Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the only coworking and incubator space of it’s kind on the far Southside of Chicago. It’s designed to train, fund and launch minority and women-owned tech startups in the community. Joining us to tell us how it works is CEO and founder James Parker.
On Wednesday, a task force including the ATF and FBI arrested former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton in Philadelphia in connection to the 2021 murder of an Oconee County, Georgia gas station employee, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Elijah Wood, a 23-year-old employee of the RaceTrac...
ATLANTA — It's that time of year again when a perhaps-outdated timekeeping practice that began in World War I robs us of an hour of sleep for a weekend - Daylight Saving Time. Come 1:59 a.m. on Sunday morning (March 13), we'll skip right past the 2 a.m. hour...
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman o-fish-ally holds a statewide record after going fishing in the Coosa River over the weekend. Rachel Harris from Adairsville was fishing near Rome on Saturday when she caught a longnose gar that weighed in at a whopping 31 lbs., 2 oz. It measured right at five feet long.
Cobb County officials broke ground this week on a new Whataburger location in Kennesaw. It’s part of a rapid expansion the Texas-based burger chain has planned for Georgia. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains. Cobb County officials broke ground this week on a new Whataburger location in Kennesaw — part...
When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Collier Hills North neighborhood made Niche’s 2022 “Best Places to Live in America” list. Many factors including quality of schools, location, housing trends and employment statistics contributed to this area’s placement in the publication.
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County near the state line. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a […]
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A small airplane landed on a busy roadway north of Atlanta Thursday morning. In a picture Kennesaw Police posted to their Facebook page, the plane is in a nose-down position in the median of a divided roadway. Police said the only person on the plane was the pilot and he is “safe” […]
ATLANTA — The city is tearing down hundreds of homes across Atlanta that are falling apart and considered dangerous, a process that's usually a welcome move in a neighborhood. But not for one man. Swapan Kumar said the city is trying to tear down his perfectly good home, and...
Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System is closing the emergency department and ending inpatient care at Atlanta Medical Center South in May. The hospital will be converted into an outpatient site, providing primary and rehabilitative care. Inpatient services will be consolidated to Atlanta Medical Center's main campus, Wellstar said. Low patient...
ATLANTA — You think your money is safe in your own bank account, but your bank can block you from having access to it without any explanation. “They put a hold on my entire account April first. As you know, bills are due on April first,” Trei Taylor told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray.
Sometimes, location can be everything. This is what one Georgia couple knows well, as they…
(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta International Night Market is partnering with the City of Suwanee for their first event of the year. The Glow in the Park event will be a two-day celebration of diversity, community, culture and creativity.
The most experienced retired teachers could return to Georgia classrooms where they are most needed while collecting their pensions under legislation approved on Tuesday. The state Senate’s final approval of House Bill 385 fulfills a goal set by Gov. Brian Kemp last year to expand the teacher workforce. ExploreMore...
