ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hispanic-owned company, to receive classroom dedication at Georgia Tech

WXIA 11 Alive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecision 2000 is a general construction...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Tech alum nails hole-in-one at The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Stewart Cink, a 48-year-old Georgia Tech alum who has maintained a residence in metro Atlanta, hit the shot of the day Friday at The Masters in Augusta with a hole-in-one. Cink hit the shot at the Par-3 16th hole, lofting his shot onto the green before...
AUGUSTA, GA
Government Technology

Spectrum Grant Supports Adult Tech Literacy in Georgia

(TNS) — Catoosa County 4-H received a $15,000 Digital Education Grant from Spectrum that will support the work of the Georgia 4-H Tech Changemakers program. This grant is part of a multimillion-dollar commitment by Spectrum to provide digital education to communities nationwide. The 4-H Tech Changemakers program connects 4-H...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
WGNtv.com

Tech space for minority & women-owned startups

1921 is named after the historic Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the only coworking and incubator space of it’s kind on the far Southside of Chicago. It’s designed to train, fund and launch minority and women-owned tech startups in the community. Joining us to tell us how it works is CEO and founder James Parker.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Construction Company#Hispanic
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
WRBL News 3

Airplane lands on busy roadway in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – A small airplane landed on a busy roadway north of Atlanta Thursday morning. In a picture Kennesaw Police posted to their Facebook page, the plane is in a nose-down position in the median of a divided roadway. Police said the only person on the plane was the pilot and he is “safe” […]
ATLANTA, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

Atlanta hospital to close ED, end inpatient care

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System is closing the emergency department and ending inpatient care at Atlanta Medical Center South in May. The hospital will be converted into an outpatient site, providing primary and rehabilitative care. Inpatient services will be consolidated to Atlanta Medical Center's main campus, Wellstar said. Low patient...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy