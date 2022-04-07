ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Kim Kardashian supports Kanye West ‘speaking his truth’ on social media

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian has said she wants Kanye West to be able to “speak his truth” on his social media platforms.

The SKIMS founder was asked about her ex-husband’s recent posts in a new interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts on Wednesday night.

She said: “I think that at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating. And I’ve always been like a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that.”

It comes after West, who legally changed his name to Ye, was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours in March for violating the platform’s harassment policy.

The rapper has published post after post attacking Kardashian and her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson .

West also directed a racial slur at The Daily Show host Trevor Noah just before he was suspended from his account in a now-deleted post, after Noah commented on the feud.

A month before Instagram took the action, the Donda rapper issued an apology to Kardashian for “harassing” her, following a slew of posts in which he accused his ex-wife several times of keeping him from seeing their children.

West also shared screenshots of private conversations between him, Kardashian and Davidson.

In one post, he asked fans not to “do anything physical” to Davidson, after a screenshot of a text message from Kardashian warned that he was “creating a dangerous and scary environment” for the Saturday Night Live comedian.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told Roberts: “I hate that it had to play out like that, but when it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family.

“At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do.”

The shapewear mogul also revealed that she is “open and honest” with her four children about her divorce from their father.

She filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was granted a request to become “legally single”, which meant she could restore her birth name and that their marital status has been terminated.

She said her two younger children, four-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm, “don’t understand as much” about the divorce, but eight-year-old North and six-year-old Saint “know what’s going on”.

“You have to just really be there for them no matter what,” Kardashian added. “Even in this crazy life that we live.”

The Independent

The Independent

