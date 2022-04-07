Weekends in the Wiregrass

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School closures due to severe weather Tuesday are:. Good evening. This is a message from your Superintendent, Mr. Russell Hughes. After consulting with local weather expert, we are canceling all Walton County schools for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5th, due to severe weather. Closures include students and staff. Extra-curricular activities and SPICE will also be canceled. Walton County School District will continue their collaborations with local experts to monitor the weather. Please continue to check our district and schools’ media platforms. Stay safe.
Comments / 0