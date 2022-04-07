ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Weekends in the Wiregrass

By WTVY Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are a number of events going on this weekend around the Wiregrass. Wiregrass Master...

WSFA

Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management has received several reports of floods as a result of storms moving into the Wiregrass Friday afternoon. EMA Director Willie Worsham said they received the first call Friday morning at 11:50 a.m. reporting dime-sized hail. The hail lasted around two minutes.
DALE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

AL House approves two new facilities for the Wiregrass in budget

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For 15 years, Spectracare Health Systems has been working towards bringing a mental health crisis center for the Wiregrass area, in response to seeing many suffer from various mental health issues. Recently, the Alabama House of Representatives voted on a general fund budget, and now that crisis center is closer to […]
DOTHAN, AL
Guthrie’s back in the Wiregrass after 20 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan is known as Alabama’s fast-food capital — ranking within the top 10 in the nation in 2020 for the most restaurants per capita according to the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce. “That alone tells you people in our community enjoy good food”...
DOTHAN, AL
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

School closures for severe weather Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School closures due to severe weather Tuesday are:. Good evening. This is a message from your Superintendent, Mr. Russell Hughes. After consulting with local weather expert, we are canceling all Walton County schools for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5th, due to severe weather. Closures include students and staff. Extra-curricular activities and SPICE will also be canceled. Walton County School District will continue their collaborations with local experts to monitor the weather. Please continue to check our district and schools’ media platforms. Stay safe.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Specially offered evening tour, take a chance to experience the spirits and another unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. Reservations are required by calling...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WMBB

‘Flea Across Florida’ to make a return to the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – “Flea Across Florida,” Florida’s longest yard sale spanning from Pensacola to Jacksonville, is back. In Washington County, T&B Hidden Treasures in Chipley hosts more than 350 vendors for the event. “Flea Across Florida” will be April 8 and 9 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. If choosing to stop through […]
FLORIDA STATE
Wiregrass EMA Directors keep eye on Choctawhatchee River

Newton, Ala. (WDHN)—In just such events, Worsham says it’s critical for him and other wiregrass counties that are continuous with the river. to maintain a flow of information. In addition, they’re in contact with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee. along with other state and federal agencies.
NEWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Cedar Point Pier to reopen under Mobile County ownership

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After months of the Cedar Point Pier being closed during the winter, it is finally set to reopen on Monday, April 11. The Mobile County Commission purchased the pier from the McRae family in December 2021. The family normally closed the pier from December through February. While the pier was […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Wiregrass fire risk decreases after recent rainfall; still at risk

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The fire risk in the Wiregrass has gone down significantly compared to just a week ago. Last week, Houston County was under an extreme fire risk after seeing about three to five fires a day. Now, after significant rainfall that risk is lower, but the Wiregrass is not out of the clear yet.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Wiregrass Medical Center receives ADECA grant dollars

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva learned it will receive a windfall of. unexpected funds from the state. The Alabama Department of Economic and community affairs, better known as ADECA awarded. Wiregrass Medical Center more than 430-thousand dollars. The money comes from smaller counties statewide that did...
GENEVA, AL

