Lehigh Valley International Airport adding new bus connection to Philadelphia

By Sarah Cassi
 3 days ago
Lehigh Valley International Airport is adding a new service to Philadelphia, but it’s not on a plane. American Airlines announced Thursday it is adding a shuttle from the Lehigh Valley and Atlantic City to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), similar to the service United Airlines currently offers to Newark...

Regional task force created to battle dirt bikes and ATVs in the Lehigh Valley

Spring’s warmer weather brings the sound of birds, blooming trees and the gritty revving of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles on streets across the Lehigh Valley. Residents in the three cities and beyond brace for the annual onslaught of the illegal vehicles, but this year Allentown residents say the bikes came out earlier than years past and they are seeing the dangerous and reckless drivers at all hours.
Supply Chain Delays Blamed For Holding Up Delivery Of New Trains To Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver International Airport officials are blaming supply chain issues for slowing down the process of adding more train cars — and replacing 10 old ones — that carry passengers to the terminals. Travelers waiting for a train at DIA (credit: CBS) Sixteen of the airport’s 31 train cars are almost 30 years old and have more than 1.4 million miles. “By replacing those 16 cars and adding 10 more, we can ensure our train system is in prime condition while increasing capacity today and again in the future when passenger numbers warrant,” said CEO Phil Washington. (file photo credit: CBS) Airport officials say the new trains cars were ordered in 2018 with expected delivery in May of 2022. “Unfortunately, global supply chain delays have pushed back the delivery of the first four new train cars to February 2023,” officials stated. The airport anticipates having all 26 new train cars by October 2023, with four new cars being delivered approximately every six weeks following the first delivery. In the meantime, officials warned the existing trains may run at warmer temperatures due to A/C units no longer performing at their peak, due to age.
Lehigh Valley Auto Show welcoming car lovers during weekend hours

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Car lovers are gathering at Lehigh University this weekend for the 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show. The show is back in person this year and is bringing some of the biggest automakers to Bethlehem's Stabler arena. 69 News reporter Hanna O'Reilly spent Saturday at the arena ahead...
Capital Region International Airport debuts new state-of-the-art luggage scanners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new piece of airport scanning equipment made its debut in Mid-Michigan. Officials from the Transport Security Administration and Capital Region International Airport demonstrated new computed tomography machines at airport checkpoints Wednesday. Aside from detecting dangerous items, they can get passengers through the security line faster.
Lehigh Valley weather: Delaware River goes above flood stage in Easton (UPDATE 5)

UPDATE 5: Lehigh Valley weather: Flood warnings continue, egg hunt postponed, trail access closed. UPDATE: 4: The Delaware River appeared to crest at 3 a.m. Saturday at 22.64 feet, less than a foot above flood stage, according to the gauge at the toll bridge. It had fallen to 22.5 feet at 5 a.m. Because there are still significant upstream sources of water such as Lake Wallenpaupack that can still release into the system, time will tell if the 3 a.m. figure is the actual crest. There had only been 0.06 of an inch of rain overnight as of 4:51 a.m. Saturday measured at Lehigh Valley International Airport. Showers remain likely until 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
