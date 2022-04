UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief by Miami Beach Police following an alleged confrontation with rival Colby Covington.Police responded to a disturbance outside a steak restaurant on Monday evening, which followed on from Masvidal’s recent defeat by Covington, his former friend, in their welterweight contest at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5.According to the Miami Beach Police report, Covington, 34, said Masvidal ran up to him and “struck him without notice or warning” with a closed fist to his mouth and eye, suffering a fractured tooth as a result.ARREST: MBPD Detectives...

