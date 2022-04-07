ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OR

Union County to receive $41,614 in wolf funding

By DICK MASON The Observer
 3 days ago

LA GRANDE — Union County is set to receive a $41,614 grant from the Oregon Department of Agriculture to compensate ranchers for livestock lost to wolves and to help protect their animals from the predator.

This is the largest grant Union County has received from the Oregon Department of Agriculture program that provides wolf depredation funding, according to Union County Administrative Officer Shelley Burgess. The $41,614 total is almost 80% of the $52,000 Union County applied for.

The grant will pay livestock producers in Union County $9,308 to compensate them for animals killed by wolves in 2021. This sum is the full amount requested by the county for this purpose.

The grant will also provide $11,306 to ranchers for the livestock losses that are believed to be due to wolf activity, which is about half of what was requested, Burgess told the Union County Board of Commissioners at its Wednesday, April 6, meeting.

A total of $21,000 from the grant is to be provided to ranchers to help them protect their livestock from wolves. The money can be spent on increasing the number of workers riding horses near livestock, purchasing fence flags and guard dogs.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the $41,614 grant from the state.

Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins County to Receive Federal Funding for Infrastructure Projects

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca and communities in Tompkins County will receive over $4 million in funding for local infrastructure projects. The money will come from the recently passed omnibus funding package for fiscal year 2022. The projects will include $1.4 million to replace the South Albany Street Bridge over...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Lancaster Online

Lancaster County schools to receive $211.56 million in federal pandemic relief funds: how will they spend it? [Lancaster Watchdog]

Lancaster County schools districts are expected to receive a total of $211.56 million in federal pandemic relief funds. At least $19 million has been spent as of Dec. 1, according to reports by 14 districts. The money has an expiration date. Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ESSER)...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Ithaca Voice

County to receive funding for opioid recovery and mental health crises programs

ITHACA, N.Y.—Kicking off the monthly Health and Human Services Committee meeting was an update about settlement payments that Tompkins County will be receiving from the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) for opioid recovery and prevention programs. The settlements stem from lawsuits resolved late last year regarding pharmaceutical companies’ knowledge of the harmful impacts of their products.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WCJB

Marion County receives millions in funding from Governor DeSantis for storm damage recovery.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $30M in funding will go toward Marion County recovery efforts after severe tornado damage. DeSantis visited Ocala to survey the damage and met with families that were impacted. As part of the aid, $4M will go to low-income people in Marion, Putnam, Clay, and Highland counties to help them achieve self-sufficiency.
MARION COUNTY, FL
