Local Youth Wins Annual Award from Boys & Girls Club

PORTLAND (WGME) – Tuesday, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine announced the winners of the fifth annual Black History Month Art Contest. This year, the contest focused on influential Black STEM icons including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators. The winner of the competition was 11-year-old...
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As part of their gift of giving program Sheehy of Hagerstown has donated yet another check to the boys and girls club. Sheehy of Hagerstown’s $1,500 donation will help kids who use the Boy and Girls Club of Washington county. “We’re very pleased to be a part of this community. We’re […]
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Community Boys & Girls Club announced Joquin Dingle as their 2022 Youth of the Year. The middle-schooler is the captain of his football team and has been involved in junior staff which is a workforce development program. He also serves as the vice president of the Keystone club, which focuses on leadership and giving back to the community.
BRADENTON — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County recently received a $3.2 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that the organization will leverage to provide more access to high quality programs for today’s youth and for generations to come. “The impact of this investment is powerful,”...
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia (MNW) in Thomasville announced the club will receive a generous gift donation from philanthropist and billionaire MacKenzie Scott. This gift is a part of a larger collective gift of $281 million to 62...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club has announced the opening of registration for the upcoming summer program. Eleven weeks of fun and educational programming will be offered at Club locations on the West Side of Charleston and in St. Albans. The summer program includes an...
Naples Boys & Girls Club raised $550,000 at its 'Youth of the Year' event where they named Joodlhy Charelus its 2022 Youth of the Year, in regards to recognition for students who show exemplary virtues, good character, academic drive, and community leadership.
Philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $4.8 million to the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin. The donation was announced Monday and will go toward the completion of two projects, among them a $17 million Boys & Girls Club planned for Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, the nonprofit said in a news release.
When Glades Central High School went virtual near the start of the pandemic, Jermaine Lovely’s grades began to slip. He felt his goals slipping away. But with the help of the Boys & Girls Club, he learned that one or two bad grades didn’t define him. He studied harder and got a tutor.
MILWAUKEE - Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) on Thursday announced a gift of $17 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of a $281 million donation shared with 62 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country and the national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pancakes, waffles, eggs and sausage -- oh my!!! The Optimist Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama was serving up the breakfast of champions for their 12th Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. “The turnout is great. We were hoping for it. We were praying for it and...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $6.8 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, which will be used to establish more Jacksonville-area clubs and serve more at-risk youth.
Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, gave $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its 62 affiliates, the largest collective gift...
