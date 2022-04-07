Local Youth Wins Annual Award from Boys & Girls Club

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Community Boys & Girls Club announced Joquin Dingle as their 2022 Youth of the Year. The middle-schooler is the captain of his football team and has been involved in junior staff which is a workforce development program. He also serves as the vice president of the Keystone club, which focuses on leadership and giving back to the community.

