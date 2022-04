COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a residence in north Columbia on Tuesday morning. Jeff Pitts, public information officer with Columbia police says, detectives with Columbia police were looking for a suspect on the 200 block of Dillon Drive who was wanted for outstanding warrants and multiple connections The post Man taken into custody after standoff in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 18 DAYS AGO