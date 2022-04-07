ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How much space can $1,500 a month get you in each Boston neighborhood?

By Kelly Garrity -- Boston.com correspondent
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to rent in Boston, it’s no surprise that your dollar doesn’t cover very much ground. A recent report from RentCafe found that $1,500 covers only 340 square feet of space in Boston — smaller than nearly all of the one-bedroom or studio apartments the city has to...

realestate.boston.com

Comments / 5

CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

John F. Kennedy’s grandfather and former Boston Mayor ‘Honey Fitz’s’ home for sale in Massachusetts (photos)

A home belonging to Boston mayor and John F. Kennedy’s grandfather John Francis Fitzgerald is for sale in Dorchester. Nicknamed “Honey Fitz,” the former mayor was “said to have had the most political influence over JFK,” Jim Roberts, the supervisory park ranger of the JFK National Historic Site in Brookline, told Boston.com. He also helped save JFK’s life by pulling some strings to get his grandson into Boston City Hospital, the areas best hospital, after getting scarlet fever at the age of 2, the outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Man storms burning building in Dorchester to rescue residents

The fire displaced 17 residents, including three children. A passerby became a first responder Monday when he stormed a burning building in Dorchester to help rescue residents, NBC 10 Boston reported. The Boston Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 10:15 a.m. and found heavy fire on all...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Has New Way to Get Rid of Rats

The City of Boston has a new way to get rid of troublesome rats. A pair of new devices that cost more than $2,000 apiece suffocate rodents with carbon monoxide, which officials said leads to a quick and painless death. The machines, which are made by California-based Gopher X, allow...
BOSTON, MA
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
Live 95.9

These 11 Baby Names are Banned in Massachusetts

Massachusetts certainly has some strange laws and we've covered many of them in previous articles. You can check out 31 Strange Massachusetts laws by going here. In addition to some of the strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts, other laws do seem to make some sense including naming laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools Drops Garelick Farms As Milk Vendor After Contamination Issue

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is canceling its upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two students found hand sanitizer inside their milt cartons. Neither of the students drank the milk, saying it smelled off. Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools. An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” The milk cartons had a sell-by date of April 10. Boston Public Schools are now searching for a new milk vendor.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

