BOSTON (CBS) – The search continues for the person who shot a student and a teacher outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester on Tuesday. On Thursday morning, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden visited the school to reassure students that police are doing everything they can. “Those are good, honest, hardworking kids that just want to go to school and just want to be safe and just want to learn,” Hayden said. “Shouldn’t have to be faced with that.” Boston Police said a 31-year-old teacher and a 17-year-old student were getting ready for a school event in the parking lot when someone opened fired from a car. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Hayden said they are looking for two suspects and they should be ashamed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 DAYS AGO