ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Flames up to the ceiling’: Arsonist sets fire to LGBTQ bar in NYC after dumping gas on floor, video shows

By Sarah Vasile, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4ejE_0f2JryB700

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn ( WPIX ) — A hooded arsonist poured gasoline on the floor of a New York City bar on Sunday and set it ablaze .

The owner of Rash Bar, an LGBTQ bar in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, said the suspect started the fire shortly before 9:30 p.m., sending patrons fleeing the establishment.

“All the people in the bar suddenly rushed out screaming. I looked behind me … and there were enormous flames up to the ceiling,” owner Claire Bendiner told Nexstar’s WPIX. “I was in disbelief.”

Footage released Wednesday by the New York City Police Department shows the suspect dumping fuel inside the bar while another person stands in the background, seemingly unaware. The suspect ignites the fuel with a lighter, sparking a violent blaze.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said two patrons, a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, were injured in the fire. They sustained minor burns and were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30. Police say he stands about 5-foot-9 inches, and weighs about 180 pounds. It is unclear if police are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

“We’re not really sure what the motive was,” Bendiner said. “It is a queer bar, so maybe that had something to do with it or maybe it was a disgruntled customer. I’m not really sure.”

The fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, but the owners vowed to rebuild and reopen the bar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Second suspect wanted in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month. The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times. On April […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Hallbrook at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say a man was found dead on the scene. Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this time. If […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS News

A 64-year-old Ukrainian woman got up during the night to get water. Then a rocket hit — and "everything started to fall apart"

Tatiana Olexandrivna got up during the night on Tuesday to get a cup of water. Moments later, the 64-year-old Ukrainian woman's home was destroyed. Olexandrivna lives in Mykolaiv, one of Ukraine's southern port cities that remains among one of the hardest-hit regions during Vladimir Putin's war on the country. Mykolaiv sits between two of the Russian president's major interests — Mariupol, which is already besieged, and Odesa, the nation's biggest port that Putin desperately wants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Bushwick#Lgbtq#Rash Bar#Nexstar
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom sees son on news one year after reporting him missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an image of a teen reunited with his dog that captivated the hearts of millions, and the image did the exact same thing for a Senatobia woman but for a different reason. A woman who says she is the mother of the teen spoke with WREG, and she says it […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside wig shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in a Parkway Village strip mall. It happened around 11 a.m. last Wednesday as the woman was leaving Super Discount Wigs on American Way. Surveillance video shows a hooded man run up to her with a gun. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Man accused of firing shots at Orange Mound car wash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at an Orange Mound car wash. Memphis Police say Larry Bowman, 51, is accused of shooting at two men at a car wash on Lamar Avenue near Barron Avenue. Police say the shooting happened March 8. One of the victims […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Photos, video of suspects released in 13-year-old’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old at a Hickory Hill apartment complex. On April 1, police responded to a shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments on East Point Cove. Upon arrival, officers found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds outside the apartment door. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man robbed at McDonald’s while trying to buy vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are still on the run after police say they robbed a man after agreeing to sell him a vehicle. The incident happened at McDonald’s on the 3600 block of Mendenhall Road. Officers said the two suspects agreed to meet with the victim to sell him a vehicle on April 7 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Homeless teen reunited with dog he surrendered to MS animal shelter

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WREG)— A homeless teen who surrendered his dog to a Mississippi animal shelter because he couldn’t care for her has been reunited with his dog. WREG is not identifying the 17-year-old, who was reunited with his puppy Jada, Friday morning. Kris Robinson, Interim Shelter Director at the Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter, says the […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend two separate times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend on two separate occasions. Memphis Police say 20-year-old Jacob Kilpatrick shot his ex-girlfriend once in January and then again in February. Police say the first shooting happened January 1 at the Jackson Heights Motel on Old Austin Peay Highway. Officers reportedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy