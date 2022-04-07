ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Leaving Had an Unexpected Positive Effect on the Royal Family

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3STK_0f2JrNxa00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The British royal family has made some changes since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the difficult decision in early 2020 to take a step back from their duties as senior royals. Since that time, noted members of the House of Windsor have stepped up to take on even more responsibilities . But there’s one outcome of Harry and Meghan’s departure that’s proven to be quite positive. In the time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to America, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles , and Prince William have grown closer and opened lines of communication.

According to Robert Hardman’s revealing new royal biography, Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II , the long-reigning monarch, her son, and grandson have been a lot more communicative over the course of the last few years, and the results of their conversations and collaborations are setting the foundation for sturdy, reliable relationships within the monarchy . “For the Queen and Prince Charles, it has been a source of quiet pride to see the Cambridges slotting comfortably into the royal frontline,” Hardman writes in his book. “Though things have, manifestly, not turned out happily with the Sussexes, the fallout from their departure has brought the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William closer together .”

Hardman even found certain officials could see a difference in the lines of communication between the big three. “‘ There is now more talking ,’ says one official. ‘It used to be so hard to get them together that, when they did meet, it meant having to prepare an agenda and keep minutes, which made things bad-tempered. Now it’s more straightforward.’”

Following the Sussexes’ withdrawal from traditional royal life, it seems communication between members of the royal family became a priority. We’ve seen just how collaborative and supportive Charles, William, and Queen Elizabeth have been for one another. This adjustment in how they conduct matters both private and public will surely leave a positive, lasting impact and set a standard for Charles and William to continue to uphold.

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II by Robert Hardman

Queen Elizabeth II has been a global icon for 70 years. Since ascending to the throne at the age of 25, the long-reigning sovereign has approached her historic role with poise and quiet confidence. But behind the veneer of monarchy, Queen Elizabeth has been the leader of a family and household through good times and bad. Robert Hardman’s new biography, Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II , takes longtime royal fans behind the veil with unprecedented access to royal records, friends, staff, and more, as the legendary leader and the House of Windsor celebrates her landmark reign. This will surely be known as the definitive book on Queen Elizabeth II.

Buy: ‘Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II’ by Robert Hardman $29.95

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCbxU_0f2JrNxa00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 29

Libby Pacris Desembrana
2d ago

NuttyMegain is the toxic that made this family broken, she used her power of acting 🎭 to brain wash Harry Markle, now she wants more attention and sympathy to get the USA 💰

Reply
22
MJ ?
2d ago

Markle and Harry thrive on attention and chaos. This Markle is known as a sh** disturber. The monarchy should throw a gala, giving these two narsassists a grand farewell, in absentia.

Reply(1)
19
tjsmom
1d ago

They were more relaxed with out Mr. and Mrs. Marble around. Added bonus, the staff didn’t have to worry about counting the silverware anymore.

Reply
6
Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

She Must Be Freaking Out! Bullying Accusations Against Meghan Markle Have Resurfaced Amid New Lawsuit

Meghan Markle has been at the center of bullying allegations in the past, and now the 40-year-old royal is being sued by her half sister, Samantha Markle, relating to an email she once sent that very same staff member who leveled the allegations. Samantha is suing her sister for libel, specifically relating to an email that the Duchess sent former staffer Jason Knauf before he left his position at Kensington Palace in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife The Main Culprit Behind Kate Middleton And Prince William's Struggles During Caribbean Tour? Sussex Couple Reportedly 'Failed' Unlike The Cambridges

Dan Wootton lambasted Meghan Markle as Kate Middleton and Prince William faced criticisms. Meghan Markle has been trying to keep details of her personal life in the U.S. as private as possible recently. Most, if not all, royal fans are aware that the former Suits actress and Prince Harry decided to depart from royal life amid the endless attacks of the British media and due to their desire to become financially independent from the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#The House Of Windsor#Cambridges
Daily Mail

Eagle-eyed royal fans claim Prince Louis, 3, was due to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial - after spotting his name on the Court Circular and an empty space beside Prince William

Royal fans have discovered the detail showing that Prince Louis almost made it to the memorial service for Prince Philip on Tuesday. While his older siblings Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the service at Westminster Abbey, Louis, who is turning four this month, remained at home.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret UK home that went under the radar

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Montecito since 2020, but when they resided in the UK, did you know they had a countryside property in Oxfordshire? Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret home. The royal couple leased a £2.5million farmhouse...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

SheKnows

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy