Bizarre TikTok food trends: from pickled garlic to mustard on watermelon

@healthygirlkitchen the best healthy veggie soup EVER 🍲✨ #vegan #soup #healthymeals ♬ Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Joytastic Sarah. This healthy veggie lentil soup will change your life! TikTok user @healthygirlkitchen starts this recipe off by adding olive oil and one cup of diced onions into a pot. She then adds 2 cups of diced carrots and 1 cup of diced celery. Next, she adds one cup of chopped green beans, five cups of veggie broth, and one cup of canned and diced tomatoes. To top it off, add salt and a little parsley. After you let the pot simmer for about 20 minutes, you can add in a bunch of fresh kale, lentils, and the rice of your choice.

