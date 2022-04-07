Bizarre TikTok food trends: from pickled garlic to mustard on watermelon

JustaMinx fans on TikTok will have to get their fix of the online personality's content elsewhere. Minx was banned from TikTok once again this week, just after being reinstated on the video platform. The Name Your Price presenter had 2.7 million followers there, making it her largest social media account in terms of follower count. Minx boasts 2 million followers on Twitch, 1.2 million followers on Instagram, 1.7 million on Twitter, 720,000 subscribers on YouTube and 28,000 subscribers on Fansly. Just also has a backup TikTok account, but she has not posted on it in the wake of this latest ban.
