The Black culinary experience transcends taste buds to pass down family traditions. Ford’s Theatre presents the world premiere of “Grace” from March 19 to May 14. “It’s a seminal day in a family, the Mintons, who have lost their matriarch,” Director Robert Barry Fleming told WTOP. “It’s a family who has over a 100-year culinary tradition of African American food, gathering for this celebration of life of their Gran’Me. … It’s a project borne out of a real investigation in culinary traditions; how much that represents culture.”

