Astronomy

Scientists find dinosaur fossil from the day that asteroid hit the Earth and made them extinct

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Scientists have discovered a first-of-its-kind dinosaur fossil believed to be from an asteroid that caused their extinction.

The Chicxulub asteroid smashed into the earth 66 million years ago and left a 93-mile-wide crater in the Gulf of Mexico.

Now, remarkable discoveries in Tanis, North Dakota, made by University of Manchester palaeontologist Robert DePalma, could mark the first-ever evidence linked to its aftermath.

"This is the most incredible thing that we could possibly imagine here, the best case scenario… the one thing that we always wanted to find in this site and here we've got it," DePalma told the BBC .

"Here we've got a creature buried on the day of impact – we didn't know at that point yet if it had died during the impact, but now it looks like it probably did."

Researchers unearthed the fossilised dinosaur leg around 3,000km from the impact site, nicknamed "the dinosaur graveyard." Experts have suggested the fossil belonged to a Thescelosaurus, a small herbivore.

Dinosaur fossil from asteroid strike that caused extinction found, scientists claim - BBC News www.youtube.com

Professor Paul Barrett from London's Natural History Museum said : "It's a Thescelosaurus. It's from a group that we didn't have any previous record of what its skin looked like, and it shows very conclusively that these animals were very scaly, like lizards. They weren't feathered like their meat-eating contemporaries.

"This looks like an animal whose leg has simply been ripped off really quickly. There's no evidence on the leg of disease. There are no obvious pathologies, there's no trace of the leg being scavenged, such as bite marks or bits of it that are missing.

"So, the best idea that we have is that this is an animal that died more or less instantaneously."

For the last three years, Sir David Attenborough has been working on the upcoming documentary, Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough .

The BBC show will provide extensive footage from the Tanis site and take a further look at their newly discovered fossil. Attenborough said: "Tanis could be a place where the remains can give us an unprecedented window into the lives of the very last dinosaurs, and a minute-by-minute picture of what happened when the asteroid hit."

Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough will air on BBC One on April 15.

WSET

Scientists discover "armored" dinosaur from Middle Jurassic period in China

YUXI, China (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Scientists in China have discovered a new dinosaur unlike anything they've seen before. The dinosaur has been named the Bashanosaurus primitivus and it is part of the Stegosaur family, but is much old having lived about 168 million years ago in the Middle Jurassic period. It's also got a feature other Stegosaurs didn't have: armor.
SCIENCE
Indy100

Dinosaur fans are rejoicing about the new David Attenborough documentary

A new dinosaur documentary is set to be released next month, narrated by none other than Sir David Attenborough - and dino fans are pretty ecstatic at the news.Prehistoric Plant is set to drop on Apple TV+ in May and the programme is said to combine "award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience."The series has been produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton along with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and will include photorealistic visual effects as seen in The Lion...
ANIMALS
