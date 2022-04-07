Bucks waive veteran DeAndre' Bembry

The Bucks waived DeAndre' Bembry. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) have arguably their biggest game of the regular season on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics (50-30). The defending NBA champions know they'll avoid the Play-In Tournament, but they still don't know their first-round playoff opponent.

They reportedly made a roster move on Thursday morning as they look to round their bench unit into shape ahead of the postseason.

Bembry played in 48 games (making 20 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season but was waived in February after the team traded for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Bembry then signed with the Bucks later that month on a contract that was reportedly set to last until the end of the campaign.

The St. Joseph's product appeared in just eight games for Milwaukee before suffering his knee injury. Bembry was selected 21st overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2016 and spent the first four years of his career with the team.

His best season came in 2018-2019, when he played in all 82 regular-season games (starting 15) and produced what are still career-highs in points (8.4), rebounds (4.4), assists (2.5), steals (1.3) and minutes per contest (23.5).