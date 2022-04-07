'Reality Gays' podcasters bring TV obsession to DC's City Winery

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Carlos King, who has exec produced series including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Love and Marriage: Huntsville, is getting into the podcast game. King is launching Reality with the King podcast, which will go behind the scenes from some of the most iconic moments from the biggest reality shows on TV. He has teamed up with SiriusXM-owned Stitcher to launch the series on April 6 with episodes every Wednesday and Friday. The series will look at the betrayals, hilarious interactions and dramatic scenes from The Real Housewives franchise, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, The Bachelor and many other shows....

TV SHOWS ・ 25 DAYS AGO