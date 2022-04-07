Three burglarize Athens jewelry store

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store.

APD Captain Brett Constable confirmed that three people broke into the back door of Kay Jewelers on Hwy 72 at around 5:25 a.m. on April 5.

Police were at the scene within minutes of the alarm, but the offenders had already left the store.

Kay Jewelers is conducting an inventory of the store to figure out what all was stolen.

Investigators are working with nearby stores to gather surveillance video.

