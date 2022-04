My wife watched someone almost get run over at Wal-Mart yesterday. Mariann was in the parking lot of the North Adams Wal-Mart, and she saw someone walking towards the store. At that moment, a car started to back out as this person walked behind it. The car didn’t notice them. The person banged on the back windshield and got out of the way in time, but the driver was oblivious to the whole thing, and proceeded to drive away. My wife checked if the person was ok, who thankfully was. But it could’ve obviously been much worse.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO