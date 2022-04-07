ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Fox that attacked individuals on Capitol Hill euthanized

By Rachel Scully, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – The fox that bit several people near the U.S. Capitol on Monday was “humanely euthanized” for rabies testing.

“The fox responsible for 9 confirmed bites on Capitol Hill yesterday was captured and humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done,” DC Health said in a statement, according to NBC News . “The fox was an adult female and her kits were found and captured this morning.”

Officials say they are still working out the next steps for the fox kits.

While no other foxes were found in the area, the agency said it “would not be uncommon to see more as there are many present throughout the District.”

The mother fox was captured late Tuesday evening after it bit at least nine people, including Congressman Ami Bera (D-Calif.), who went to Walter Reed Hospital afterward.

He later said he was feeling healthy following the incident, even tweeting Tuesday afternoon:

“What does the fox say? Last night, I found out…

Joking aside, animal bites are extremely serious. In the case of an encounter, please speak with a physician immediately: http://cdc.gov/rabies .

Happy to report that I am healthy and back at work serving the people of #CA07 .”

The day after being bitten, Bera said he was back at work and joked that he holds “no grudge or ill will” toward the fox.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an animal being tested for rabies must be euthanized, as the test “must include tissue from at least two locations in the brain.” Results are typically available within 24 to 72 hours.

