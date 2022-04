Skyline managed only five hits in a 9-4 road non-district baseball loss to Broadway on Saturday. The Gobblers took a 2-0 lead in the first. Skyline rallied with three runs in the top of the fourth, but Broadway responded with three of its own in the bottom half of the inning for a 5-3 lead. The Hawks cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the fifth, but the Gobblers pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

STRASBURG, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO