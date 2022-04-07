ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening, and for the game they will remain without their All-Star point guard Ja Morant.

He remains out due to a knee injury, and his status for Thursday can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Grizzlies enter the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 55-24 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

