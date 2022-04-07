ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Outer Banks wild horse to be domesticated after tourists took it

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) – Officials at a national park say a newborn wild horse will be raised as a domesticated animal after well-meaning tourists took it with them as they left a North Carolina barrier island.

The Cape Lookout National Seashore said the foal followed a group of visitors on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around.

The park said the visitors were worried the newborn would drown, so they lifted it into their boat and left.

The tourists were cited for removing the horse, and the park says it’s working with them to assist with educational opportunities and service projects to benefit the banks and its horses.

