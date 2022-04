William Ferris’s reputation and résumé make him the preeminent scholar of folklore and the American South. He founded the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi, co-founded the Center for Southern Folklore in Memphis, and spent decades at the Center for the Study of the American South here at UNC-Chapel Hill. He chaired the National Endowment for the Humanities for four years. He even won a Grammy for Voices of Mississippi, the 2018 box set that collected his life’s work.

