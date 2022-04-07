Identifying as Fat: Can It Buffer Weight Discrimination?
Discrimination leads to identification with the stigmatized social group, protecting well-being. Weight-based discrimination was related to stronger fat-group identification. In contrast, stronger fat-group identification was related to poorer physical and psychological well-being. Weight-based discrimination involves treating another person poorly on the basis of their weight. Typically, weight-based discrimination is...www.psychologytoday.com
Comments / 1