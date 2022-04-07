ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

For this Memphis assistant principal, middle school is more than a workplace. It’s home.

By Tommie Curry
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6tZZ_0f2Jnpo400
Natasha Smith, assistant principal at KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle School, became an educator because she enjoys helping others and making a difference. | KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle School

Some families are related by blood, and other families, like the team at KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle School, form because of a shared connection. Natasha Smith, the school’s assistant principal, says she considers her co-workers and students her family because they stand together or are “ten toes down for each other.”

Smith earned her administrator’s license in 2010, but before she became a school leader, she was a science and math teacher and has now worked as an educator for nearly two decades. This year Smith hired one of her former students as a teacher.

“It made my heart full because I remember just like it was yesterday when she was in the hallways doing the same thing that the students are doing now. We went through the ups and downs of teacher and student interactions,” said Smith. “I feel like this is my child that is now a teacher; this is how I feel when I see her every day.”

Smith, who has degrees in social work and education, spoke recently with Chalkbeat about how she builds and maintains strong bonds with colleagues and students and how the school has worked to boost attendance during the COVID years.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What motivated you to pursue a career in education?

I was the first person in my family to go to college. I received my undergrad degree in social work at the University of Tennessee at Martin. I became a social worker because I enjoy helping others and making a difference, but I wanted to take it a step further and decided to go back to school and receive a degree in education at Freed-Hardeman University. That was about 16 years ago, and I’ve been in education ever since.

Do you have any advice for those who want to pursue a career in education?

The most important thing for an educator, whether you are a leader in school, teaching students, or in any capacity where you work in a school, is to build relationships. Building relationships with students, families, and staff goes a long way. I’m very dedicated to building relationships.

At KIPP, we believe in the family aspect. Me and my co-workers will go out and have dinner together. We treat our students like they are our own kids. I call every child my sweet child. The entire staff has that same love for them. That is what makes our school a second home for our students.

What impact has the pandemic had on the classroom?

One thing we are working on is retaining teachers. COVID has really affected us. Students that were learning online and are now back in school have fallen behind. Cases are still continuing, so we still do COVID tests. We’ve helped by sending packets for students that cannot come to school. We’ve raised money and sent food to families. To increase our attendance, we do a lot of activities to keep our families in the building — like pajama day or read-a-thons.

What are some of the hardships about your job?

You know, dealing with the socioeconomic status of this neighborhood, dealing with the deficits that our students are dealing with, of course, those are all things that are difficult, but again, they’re not impossible.

Where do you see your school in the future?

I see my school being a place where kids want to learn and grow. A place where there is love and progress and a place where kids want to come to. Also, a place where staff members stay.

What is one of the things you love about your job?

The people. I could not get through this without them. We are so tight-knit. We have shirts that say we are “ten toes down for each other.” We help each other get through anything, whether it be personal or work-related. We are definitely a team and family.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Assistant principal dies by suicide on campus: School district

The assistant principal of Kraemer Middle School in Placentia died by suicide on campus Monday, school officials said. Moises Plascencia took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus Monday morning, Superintendent Jim Elsasser of the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a written statement, calling the loss an “unfathomable […]
PLACENTIA, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva School Board accepts resignation of Middle School Principal

The Geneva Middle School Principal accused of inappropriate contact with a student is no longer employed by the Geneva School District. The Finger Lakes Times reports the school board accepted John DeFazio, Jrs. resignation at its December 13 meeting. Former Assistant Principal Matt Heath has been named Principal. DeFazio, who faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, was to have gone on trial this month, but a scheduling conflict with his attorney has postponed the trial. No new trial date has been set.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Martin, TN
CBS19

Longview ISD announces principal changes at Forest Park, Foster middle schools

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD on Monday announced more principal changes at district campuses. The district hired Chris Trotter, who retired as superintendent of Cleveland ISD, to fill out the rest of the year at Foster Middle School as its principal, Ryan Carroll, moves to Forest Park. Trotter, the district said in a statement, was hired to join the Longview ISD administrative staff as Chief Director of Secondary Global Learning and Strategic Engagement.
LONGVIEW, TX
Chalkbeat

Here’s what year-round school could look like in Memphis

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray looks over the work of a student during a tour of the district’s Summer Learning Academy last year. In his recent state of the district address, Ray floated the idea of year-round schools, saying it may help students catch up from pandemic learning loss. | Cathryn Stout / Chalkbeat.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#My School#Covid
Chalkbeat

Adams 14 parents to state: Give our schools another chance

Many Adams 14 parents worry the state will take drastic measures that will hurt students instead of helping. | Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post. The first night after learning that Adams 14 schools were at risk of closing, Cristina Ruiz, a mother of two whose older child is heading to high school in the fall, tossed and turned all night.
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

Colorado needs preschool teachers. Will these incentives work?

Students in an introductory course on early childhood education at Front Range Community College select children’s books for a class exercise. | Ann Schimke / Chalkbeat. Joyful Rothe worked in a nursing home kitchen for 18 years before taking an entry-level job as an aide at a child care center. Shelby Wilson also wants a career working with young children, but for now handles the paperwork for her husband’s log-hauling business.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Grand Rapids Press

Holland Public Schools selects middle school principal as next superintendent

HOLLAND, MI – Holland Public Schools has selected middle school principal Nick Cassidy to serve as the district’s next superintendent. The Holland Board of Education voted to enter contract negotiations with Cassidy during the Wednesday, March 16 board meeting following an afternoon of interviews and meetings with community members, the district announced Thursday.
HOLLAND, MI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New principal announced for Liberty Middle School

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is sharing the newest principal for Liberty Middle School. The school district announced Mr. Dan Holder has accepted the principal position at the middle school. Mr. Holder started his education career in 2002 as a social studies teacher at West Fargo High School. He has served as a part time dean of students, and as assistant principal at West Fargo High and Liberty Middle School.
WEST FARGO, ND
The Register-Mail

Andrew Jowers: Reconnecting home to schools, schools to workplace

The world has thrust every soul onto an emotional roller-coaster. All humanity is struggling to hold on amidst the turbulence of the ride. Here is a question for the grown-ups. Have you thought about children lately? Have you asked them how they are doing? Why is it so important to talk with our children? Because they, too, are on the same emotional roller coaster. Grown-ups should understand that children are less experienced and thus the least equipped to deal with life’s twists, turns ups and downs. We are witnessing scenes of the unthinkable daily but how much time is devoted to trying to explain it? We might start by saying that they are eyewitnesses of man’s inability to value the one thing that he should treasure above all else, life itself.
GALESBURG, IL
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy