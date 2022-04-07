ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Joins James Corden For Return Of “Carpool Karaoke”

By DeMicia Inman
 3 days ago

Nicki Minaj joined James Corden for the “Carpool Karaoke” segment of The Late Late Show and rapped some of her most memorable verses. The Queens-bred artist rode around and shared fun moments as she delivered verses from songs both new and old. She even dusted off her clarinet skills for the return of the “Carpool Karaoke“ segment’s first segment since its two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was blown away by Nicki the entire afternoon we spent together,” Corden shared with reporters ahead of the episode’s airing. “I was so happy to be in her orbit and in her company. I really, really loved being with her. It was so joyous.”

“It was so difficult, cutting this down. There’s probably a 45-minute cut of this,” he added. “She was open, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen her crack up laughing the way that she was. I couldn’t have wished for a better artist to bring the segment back after two years away.”

The raps that made the cut included Minaj’s “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” “Starships,” “Chun-Li,” and two of her latest releases “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby and “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray .

“You see how meaningful the words are, the inspiration?” she joked about “Anaconda” before adding, “It’s motivational speaking, James, for the world.”

The chart-topping star also delivered her verse from “Monster,” a fan favorite where she put up her best against Kanye West and Jay-Z . Corden reminded Minaj that the U.K. singer Adele enthusiastically rapped the verse during her own “ Carpool Karaoke ” adventure.

“I just loved it, she made me so so happy,” she remarked. “She embodied Nicki Minaj.”

Minaj returned the favor by giving Adele’s “Someone Like You” a shot before laughing and ending the cover. She also shared a side-by-side video of Adele’s “Carpool Karaoke” cover of her song, “Monster” in the following Instagram post. Watch Nicki’s full “Carpool Karaoke” feature with James Corden below.

