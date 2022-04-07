ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The FDA is inching closer to a long-term COVID booster plan

By Philip Kiefer
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vdds_0f2Jnjkw00 The Food and Drug Administration consulted its scientific advisors this week on a booster-distribution strategy for future COVID variants. Deposit Photos

In a marathon hearing on April 6, a panel of independent scientific advisors to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), debated the details of a plan for using vaccines to head off future waves of COVID, whether caused by an Omicron-like variant, or waning immunity from previous shots at a population level.

The hearing was a chance for the public health community to begin transitioning from an emergency response to a long-term planning phase. The panel, which normally votes on vaccine approvals and policies, wasn’t asked to decide on a specific strategy. Instead, the FDA wants to “get input rather than waiting for the next crisis to start talking about it,” Jerry Weir, director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, told the panel.

The agency came with two central questions: How should the country decide how often to deliver boosters, and when would vaccine manufacturers needed to update their formulations for evolving variants ? The goal, FDA officials said, was to develop a COVID vaccination strategy that would be both consistent and understandable to the general public after a year of confusing, sometimes contentious, booster announcements .

How often should Americans get more shots?

Much of the discussion centered on comparisons to influenza, a virus that’s fought with a continually updated and distributed vaccine. Twice a year, the World Health Organization recommends updates to flu vaccines to target emerging strains, and regional authorities approve the changes. But, as Trevor Bedford, who studies viral evolution at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington, pointed out in a presentation to the FDA, SARS-CoV-2 looks very different from influenza—in ways that complicate vaccine policy.

Based on the last two years, he said, he expects constant, minor evolution that lets the virus evade antibodies, which wouldn’t be unlike the annual rhythm of the mutating influenza virus. But the bigger challenge, he said, is the emergence of “wildly divergent” strains like Omicron and Delta, whose spread “was remarkably fast” compared to influenza strains, which take three to five years to emerge and dominate. “We can expect that Omicron-like events will happen again,” Bedford said. The frequency, however, is up in the air: It could be once every two years, or once a decade.

Another key difference is that influenza is a winter virus, while SARS-CoV-2 has yet to exhibit a clear seasonal pattern. Chris Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said in a presentation that he expects another winter wave of COVID. But that’s based on a combination of factors like waning antibodies and the virus’ steady mutation, not just cold weather.

[Related: Everything you should know about getting a second COVID booster ]

The timing of follow-up shots is also complicated by questions on whether immunity from any vaccine wanes over time, and if so, how long the effects of a booster would last.

Two Israeli public health officials presented data on the country’s decision to deliver fourth shots to the elderly in January 2022. That extra dose made recipients roughly 3.5 times less likely to experience severe disease, and half as likely to catch the virus—at the time, mostly Omicron—at all. Still, after eight weeks, recipients lost their resistance to infections. The results, which were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week, suggest that while more boosters could shield the vulnerable, they’re not likely to be effective at containing COVID spread.

At the same time, data from the states presented by Ruth Link-Gelles, a lieutenant commander within the US Public Health Service, showed that waning immunity was almost entirely limited to people with preexisting immune conditions. For adults ages 18 to 44 years and over 65 years, “there’s no evidence of waning of vaccine efficacy against Omicron,” she said. There was no clear estimate for middle-aged patients.

The FDA panel had previously argued that the use of boosters should be limited to the highly vulnerable, and shouldn’t be a keystone of the country’s response to COVID surges.  But they were overruled by agency leadership last fall, and weren’t consulted on the recent decision to offer fourth doses to some Americans.

Should vaccines be updated for new variants?

Many advisors agreed that the formulation of all COVID vaccines would be revisited at some point in the future. That could mean developing a vaccine to specifically target a new variant, like Omicron, a vaccine that works on multiple strains, or a “pan-coronavirus” vaccine that would elicit strong immunity against any member of SARS-CoV-2’s immediate family. It could also mean developing nasal vaccines that would create longer-lasting antibodies in the upper airways, which a WHO presenter described as a priority.

Although vaccine manufacturers rushed to develop an Omicron-specific formulation last fall, published research from clinical trials has found that they provide no clear advantages over the original formulation. Instead, it appears that as the body learns from a vaccine dose , it produces defenses against a range of variants.

[Related: A third mRNA shot is extremely effective against Omicron ]

There’s even less real-world research on pan-coronavirus or multi-strain shots. And unlike influenza, there’s no clear global framework for updating vaccine formulations, which requires collaboration between many governments and drug makers. The vaccines approved in the US use two different types of technology, and there are many other kinds being approved across the world, making it hard to see how manufacturers could jointly issue an update.

But as panelist after panelist noted on Wednesday, the central problem is that if the world wants to respond quickly to emerging variants by updating vaccines, it will need to loosen its reliance on clinical trial data. There were only a few months between the first US Omicron case and the wave that swept the country this winter, which was not nearly enough time to gather data from thousands of real-world experimental subjects. Influenza vaccines can be rolled out quickly because immunologists know how to convert between immune markers and real-world protection, and so can evaluate new influenza vaccines in the lab. That’s still not true of SARS-CoV-2, although research is ongoing .

“We’re using things like influenza … where we have a huge amount of information,” said Hayley Gans, a pediatric infectious disease researcher at Stanford University in California. “Obviously what we’re grappling with in this is an unsettled environment in which we’re trying to move forward.”

Comments / 46

relay
2d ago

Sure they are. They know the vaccine doesn’t work and about all the side effects showing up but they still push a worthless vaccine. There’s another reason they’re pushing these vaccines and it has nothing to do with Covid

Reply(1)
15
VJD
2d ago

The FDA is compromised. They no longer protect the people or the food supply! Abolish this do-nothing organization.

Reply
13
Seriously 1234
2d ago

Who’s paying them? Aren’t they supposed to be out there to protect us…..well that’s not happening……revolt people they are not on your side…..being paid by big business. Stop this!

Reply(1)
5
Related
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Charleston Press

Woman decided to get the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to develop immunity more quickly, died weeks later from a disease caused by the vaccine, her pro-vaccine husband explains

Once the Covid-19 vaccines were authorized for emergency use nearly year and a half ago, people were literally waiting in lines for hours to get their shot and get protected against the deadly virus. Since then, more than 255 million Americans are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, 76.8% of the population, making America one of the countries with the best Covid-19 vaccination rates so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Influenza Virus#Booster#Seasonal Flu#Omicron#Americans
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Popular Science

Popular Science

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy