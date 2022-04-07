ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fully-Automatic Vs. Semi-Automatic Washing Machines: What's The Difference?

By Lucy Clark
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washing machines come in semi-automatic and fully automatic models. Read on to learn the differences, benefits, drawbacks, and more of these two...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 2

Related
SPY

I Test the Best Air Purifiers for a Living, and These Are the 10 That Really Work

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. I’ve tested dozen of air purifiers — in fact, next to coffee makers and vacuums, they’re my favorite item to test. In part, that’s due to the fact that I’m terribly allergic to tobacco smoke, and unfortunately, my state has the 11th highest smoking rate in the nation. And when 21% of adults (more than 1 in 5 people) smoke, it’s impossible to dodge second-hand smoke from your neighbors. But tobacco smoke isn’t the...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

Electric Screwdriver vs. Drill: What’s the Difference?

Black & Decker (now Black+Decker) invented the first portable electric drill in 1917, and the first electric screwdriver in 1923. The first models were clunky and required both hands to operate. Now thanks to cordless technology, contemporary models from a variety of manufacturers are compact, lightweight tools that DIYers wouldn’t want to be without.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washing Machine#Tap Water#The Wash#Green Energy#Water Heater#How Stuff Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

Here’s How To Clean Your Clothes Dryer Vent in 5 Easy Steps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are some cleaning jobs which are more easily forgotten about than others. Unlike a blocked drain or a view-obscuring layer of dust on a TV screen, a build-up of lint inside a dryer vent rarely screams “clean me.” However, you may feel differently after discovering that lint-filled ducts can affect your dryer’s performance and more importantly, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, are the leading cause of home clothes dryer fires. This...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Germ-Killing Air Purifier With 50,000 Reviews Is Just $99 Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our health, it helps to stay proactive, which is why thousands of people are taking advantage of this air purifier deal on Amazon. The deal gets you the best-selling Germ Guardian Air Purifier for just $99.99 — the first time it’s been under $100 this year. Use the on-site coupon to get an additional 10% off, bringing the price down to just $90 (price will be reflected at checkout). Amazon Buy:Germ...
ELECTRONICS
KCBD

Walgreens replaces fridge doors with digital screens in test stores

(CNN) - In some Walgreens locations, glass refrigerator and freezer doors have ben replaced with digital screens as part of a pilot program. Some people took to social media to say they do not like them. For example, digital doors were seen showing product that was not inside when opened.
LUBBOCK, TX
Real Simple

Save Up to 62% on Mattresses, Desks, TV Stands, and More at Amazon's Hidden Outlet

Refreshing your home come springtime is just as important as upgrading your cleaning gadgets and adding new warm-weather attire to your closet. With longer days and nicer temperatures, this is the perfect opportunity to redecorate—or at least add a few new furniture items to your space. And you don't have to wait for the next big sale holiday to score good-quality pieces for your bedroom, living area, or at-home office, because Amazon has a hidden outlet store that's chock-full of stylish furniture up to 62 percent off.
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Gets Their Carpets Cleaner Than a Dyson, and It's More Than $100 Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As satisfying as it is to have a home free of dirt and grime, it's often far less enjoyable to do the work needed to get the place looking spiffy — especially when it comes to vacuuming. Guiding an upright vacuum cleaner across each room can be tiresome and difficult, which is why robot vacuums that put in the effort for you can be such life-savers. And one of the best on the market, the Kenmore 31510 robot vacuum, is currently on sale at Amazon, 42 percent off its regular price, to be exact.
ELECTRONICS
thebossmagazine.com

6 Amazing Technologies in 2022 Mattresses

A fraction of our time is spent sleeping, so it is no surprise that the technology for a good night’s sleep has advanced in recent years. There are several factors to consider when buying a new mattress, such as its size, durability, and firmness, so you can find one that will suit your needs.
Motor1.com

Best Pressure Washers For Cars (2022)

Pressure washers for car cleaning and detailing are incredibly useful pieces of equipment. Driving through a brick-and-mortar car wash can cost more money than it should, while an at-home soap-and-bucket car wash could leave you feeling uninspired by your handy work. The best pressure washers use both power and water efficiently, and they tend to be good value.
CARS
US News and World Report

Contingent vs. Pending: What's the Difference?

Property listings go through several statuses in the multiple listing service and online marketplaces. Besides active property listings, you may come across “contingent” and “pending” listings. You’ll need to understand the difference between contingent and pending to see if you still have a chance to make an offer or if you should look elsewhere.
REAL ESTATE
yankodesign.com

Air purifier and humidifier concept makes sure you’re breathing in good air in your room

Every day, I probably spend 95% of my time indoors, either in my own home or at the office. If I lived in a place where it was not so hot/humid most of the time and where there’s actually a place for me to walk around, I would go outdoors every few hours just to breathe in fresh air. But since I have no choice but to be inside most of the time, devices like air purifiers and humidifiers are a must-have. This product concept seems to be an interesting one that I would actually purchase if the price is right.
ELECTRONICS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy