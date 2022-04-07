ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Does Allergy Medicine Expire?

By Catherine Caruso
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAnSG_0f2JnfE200

Allergy medicine can be a big help to those who have year-round or seasonal allergies. Whether you're allergic to pets or pollen, allergy medication, or antihistamines, can help reduce and relieve unpleasant allergy symptoms, like sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, runny nose, congestion, and headaches (via Verywell Family ). They work by blocking your body's histamine response, which can help keep your allergy symptoms under control.

Just as there is a wide range of allergies, however, there is also a variety of different types of allergy medication, including pills, nasal spray, eye drops, and liquids. Some of these methods have age restrictions or can cause drowsiness, but for the most part, they can all offer relief. That being said, it's important to be mindful of exactly how long you've had a bottle of pills or nasal spray laying around the house before you use it. The expiration dates are indicative of a medicine's effectiveness.

Allergy Medicine Can Last Beyond The Expiration Date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcKd8_0f2JnfE200

Like most prescription and over-the-counter medications, antihistamines have an expiration date . That's because all allergy medications are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which requires manufacturers to include expirations dates based on how long a medication's active ingredients remain potent before they become ineffective. According to Insider , over-the-counter allergy medications, like Claritin, usually have a shelf life of 2.5 years, while prescription antihistamines typically expire after 1 year.

Expiration dates for nasal sprays and liquid medications tend to range between 1 and 2 years. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that you can no longer use them beyond this point. As it turns out, allergy pills can still be effective 2 to 3 years past their expiration date, while nasal sprays can retain their effectiveness up to a year after the bottle's expiration date. Using them beyond this time frame, however, will likely prove to be ineffective.

Read this next: Easy Habits That Will Help You Stay Healthy At Work

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Got those springtime allergies? Best deals on medicine, tissues and more

Feeling stuffed up lately? You’re not alone. Seasonal allergies are a pain for most of us, and they are arguably the worst part of the changing seasons. Stuffy nose, red eyes and constant sneezing – we’ve been there. Luckily, there are many over-the- counter medications that will sooth your ailments and have you feeling better in no time.
HEALTH
The Weather Channel

How Humidity Affects Allergies

If you experience seasonal allergies, you might think staying indoors on days when allergy counts are high is a safe bet. While that may be true to some extent, there are allergens indoors as well that can be kicked up by how you control the climate in your home. High...
HEALTH
WRAL

Tips for dealing with spring allergies

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Allergies can lead to more than itchy eyes and a runny nose. They can also trigger other significant health issues, such as an asthma attack.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Symptoms#Allergy Medication#Medicine#Verywell#Insider#Claritin
WKRC

Blood pressure medication, two generic versions recalled

(CBS Newspath/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - There's very important information for those taking blood pressure medication. Pfizer is issuing a recall of its Accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication due to elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. There's too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines. They're common...
HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for bizarre tweet comparing allergies to Covid: ‘You know allergies aren’t contagious, right?’

Rep Lauren Boebert is once again facing ridicule on Twitter, this time for making an ill-conceived comparison between allergy medication and Covid vaccines.“As allergy season gets underway, I encourage everyone to take their allergy medicines so that my allergy medicines can work,” the Colorado Republican tweeted on Wednesday. “You know, it doesn’t work unless everyone takes it.”The congresswoman added an eye-rolling emoji to drive home her sarcasm. It was not completely clear what she meant, but the tweet appeared to imply that Covid-19 vaccines are somehow less effective than allergy medicine.The problem with this comparison, to many Twitter users,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cape Gazette

The differences between COVID-19, flu, allergies and colds

When a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, or cough appear, you might ask yourself, “Do I have COVID-19, the flu, allergies or a cold?” And since all these illnesses share some similar symptoms, it’s hard to know the difference. To know for certain, you need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
DogTime

Coughing (Tussis) In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Coughing is something that all canines naturally do when there's some sort of irritation in their airway. But it can indicate a more serious condition. The post Coughing (Tussis) In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
43K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy