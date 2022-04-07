OPENING DAY: Cards announce 28-man roster

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Cardinals will open their 131st season of play in the National League this afternoon when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 3:15 p.m. CDT in the opening game of the 162-game Major League Baseball regular season.

The team’s 28-player active roster includes six first-time Cardinals (Aaron Brooks, Corey Dickerson, Steven Matz, Andre Pallante, Drew VerHagen and Nick Wittgren), one rookie (Andre Pallante) and 17 players that were developed within the Cardinals organization.

The team announced that left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell has been outrighted to the Memphis (AAA) roster in order to make room for Pallante on the team’s 40-player Major League roster.

The following is the Cardinals 2022 Opening Day active roster and injured list:

PITCHERS (15): Aaron Brooks-RHP, Gėnesis Cabrera-LHP, Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Ryan Helsley-RHP, Jordan Hicks-RHP, Dakota Hudson-RHP, Steven Matz-LHP, T.J. McFarland-LHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Andre Pallante-RHP, Drew VerHagen-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP, Kodi Whitley-RHP, Nick Wittgren-RHP, Jake Woodford-RHP;

CATCHERS (2): Andrew Knizner and Yadier Molina;

INFIELDERS (6): Nolan Arenado, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols, and Edmundo Sosa;

OUTFIELDERS (5): Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Corey Dickerson, Lars Nootbaar and Tyler O’Neill;

INJURED LIST (2): Jack Flaherty-RHP (10-Day), Alex Reyes-RHP (60-Day).