Andrew County, MO

Wind Advisory issued for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Cass, Clay, Clinton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Comal, Hays, Lee, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Comal; Hays; Lee; Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Lee, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last few hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Schertz, Kyle, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Taylor, Live Oak, Buda, Lockhart, Pleasanton, Selma, Elgin, Bastrop, Floresville and Luling. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 05:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected in valleys. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph along ridges. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Webster; Winston; Yazoo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glades; Hendry WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Wind Chill Advisory for Glades and Hendry counties will expire at 9 AM EDT.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Grenada, including the cities of Weed and Montague. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ellsworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ellsworth WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ellsworth Country * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 12:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves locally 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington Avoid Burning This Afternoon Warm temperatures in the lower to mid 70s, low humidity as low as 25 percent, and breezy southwest winds gusting to 30 mph will bring conditions that will cause fires to potentially spread out of control this afternoon. Avoid outdoor burning through early this evening.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Osceola WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Gusty northwest winds will continue to slowly weaken this evening. Brief wind gusts to 45 mph may be possible this evening, with wind gusts of 35 mph likely through the night.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Claiborne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Caldwell, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union and Winn. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1046 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since early this morning. - Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are expected over the area through early afternoon. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Homer, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Brownsville- Bawcom, Swartz, Farmerville, Richwood, Arcadia, Haynesville, Bernice, Sterlington, Ringgold, Gibsland and Cooley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Jacksonville, Heflin, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Fort McClellan, Weaver, Munford, Hobson City, Waldo, Edwardsville, Anniston Regional Airport, Oxford Lake, Mount Cheaha, Grant Town, Bynum and Blue Mountain.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Northwest winds are going to diminish through the morning. A few gusts over 40 mph will still be possible mainly in the higher ridges and near mountain gaps.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC

