Wind Advisory issued for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Cass, Clay, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Claiborne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Caldwell, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union and Winn. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1046 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since early this morning. - Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are expected over the area through early afternoon. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Homer, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Brownsville- Bawcom, Swartz, Farmerville, Richwood, Arcadia, Haynesville, Bernice, Sterlington, Ringgold, Gibsland and Cooley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 19 DAYS AGO