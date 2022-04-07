ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

US Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman Off Jersey Shore

 3 days ago
US Coast Guard Photo Credit: Facebook/ US Coast Guard Barnegat Light Station

A 46-year-old fisherman suffering a medical emergency was rescued off the Jersey Shore by members of the US Coast Guard from Barnegat and Atlantic City, authorities said.

The rescue involved the fishing vessel "Captain John" about 45 miles east of Point Pleasant.

A crew member aboard Captain John reportedly used a marine radio to notify Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders of the emergency at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City. A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light provided additional support.

The man was safely airlifted at about 6:30 p.m. and taken to Air Station Atlantic City where his care was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel, authorities said.

