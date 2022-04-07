ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Personal Chef Desi wants to invite you to enjoy the date night experience with food

WAOK News Talk
WAOK News Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM3yw_0f2JnNX400

Sister Talk with Juandolyn Stokes welcomes the personal chef and founder of Desi Date Nights Desi to talk about her services specializing in date nights and personal home experiences.

Comments / 0

Related
CHICAGO READER

There’s as much Desi-barbecue, masala cheesesteak, and chocolate as you can handle from Dhuann BBQ Company and Maa Maa Dei at Monday Night Foodball

Sheal Patel’s wife Shelly does not eat beef. That’s not unless it’s the Philly Masala, the gooey Desi-cheesesteak mashup that’s the signature of the Dhuaan BBQ Company, the weekly Pilsen-based pop-up he’s maintained for more than a year. I’ve flipped a couple vegetarians by barbecue...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX8 News

Enjoy an elevated Southern dining experience at ‘Cille and ‘Scoe

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new restaurant in downtown Greensboro initially attracts attention for its unique name, ‘Cille and ‘Scoe.  The restaurant’s named after the owner’s grandparents, Lucille and Roscoe, who taught him to cook Southern favorites fresh from the garden.  Chef Sean Reaves says he combines those lessons with the expertise he learned at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Jersey Shore Online

OCVTS Chef’s Night Out Serves Up Delicious Food At New Venue

LACEY – It was one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Ocean County Vocational Technical School Foundation and if you went home hungry, it was your own fault. After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual OCVTS Chef’s Night Out fundraiser returned recently and to a whole new venue, the Lacey Elks Lodge which allowed for more space and different rooms to accommodate the many participating restaurants and organizations as well as the varied culinary programs provided for OCVTS students.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Personal Chef#Food Drink
Salon

A weeknight pasta dinner that involves very few ingredients and almost no effort

Salami hive, this recipe is for you. Inspired by classic aglio e olio but with a porky twist, this weeknight dinner involves very few ingredients and almost no effort. In fact, you can whip up the sauce in about as much time as it takes to boil pasta. For that reason, I highly recommend prepping the ingredients while the water comes to a boil. Once the pasta goes into the pot, queue the 10-minute dinner countdown.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis' New Italian Dessert Recipe Is The Perfect Citrusy Dessert For Easter

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis just uploaded the dessert recipe we’ll be using every Easter from now on. On April 8, De Laurentiis posted a colorful photo of a snack we need in our bellies on her Instagram page called @thegiadzy. She captioned the post, “It’s Taralli time! Taralli come in many variations and run the gamut from savory to sweet, and these Easter celebration cookies – topped with a citrus icing and sprinkles – are...
RECIPES
WAOK News Talk

WAOK News Talk

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
709
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

 https://www.audacy.com/waok

Comments / 0

Community Policy