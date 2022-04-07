ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Tree crushes car following damaging winds in Georgia

By Hannah James
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Winds got up to 50 mph earlier today, April 6, as thunderstorms and rain rolled into the Fountain City.

Traffic lights were out, trees were uprooted by damaging winds, and flash flooding was apparent across Muscogee County.

One Columbus family’s car was crushed by an overturned tree in the Wesley Pines apartment homes on Milgen Road.

Tenants of the residence shares with News 3 they were thankful the tree did not fall on the apartment home because their entire family was in the front room closest to the overturned tree.

According to residents of the apartment, the tree stretched across the entire apartment home parking lot before being cut down.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

