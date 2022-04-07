WATCH: Tree crushes car following damaging winds in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Winds got up to 50 mph earlier today, April 6, as thunderstorms and rain rolled into the Fountain City.

Traffic lights were out, trees were uprooted by damaging winds, and flash flooding was apparent across Muscogee County.

One Columbus family’s car was crushed by an overturned tree in the Wesley Pines apartment homes on Milgen Road.

Tenants of the residence shares with News 3 they were thankful the tree did not fall on the apartment home because their entire family was in the front room closest to the overturned tree.

According to residents of the apartment, the tree stretched across the entire apartment home parking lot before being cut down.





